As the population of our nation grows, so does the number of automobiles on our roads — and interstate highways.
That means drivers enduring more congestion — and possibly more time in their vehicles, burning more gas — on family vacations, business trips and overnight excursions.
Yes, Americans need increased options for long-distance travel.
An Amtrak proposal would expand passenger rail service along the Interstate 20 corridor — from the Dallas-Fort Worth area through Longview to Atlanta. From Atlanta, passengers then could continue to travel along the East Coast up to New York.
In Texas, the track stretches from the DFW area to Marshall and then from Meridian, Mississippi, to Atlanta. The project would connect the track from Marshall to Meridian.
The proposal has earned the backing of numerous local governments, and we support it as well.
Officials in support of the expansion cite economic development, job creation and increased tourism as benefits.
But long term, our nation must find viable options to interstate travel.
As noted in a resolution approved in March by the Marshall City Council supporting Amtrak’s proposal: “The existing Interstate 20 was constructed almost 60 years ago, and there has been no material increase in capacity, despite the population growth throughout these states of two to three times during the last two generations, and there appear to be no present plans to materially expand the existing four lanes of Interstate 20 for the foreseeable future.”
We’re growing, but our transportation system isn’t keeping up.
The 1-20 Corridor Council — a nonprofit organization and multi-state coalition comprised of mayors, judges, elected officials and other stakeholders — has worked to make the rail expansion a reality for more than 15 years.
Richard Anderson, a former state senator, Harrison County judge and chairman of the I-20 Corridor Council, previously said the council has performed two studies about the expansion. He said a 2015 study found the expanded I-20 route is economically viable on existing track without an ongoing annual expense.
And a 2017 study in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation found that an investment of less than $80 million in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi would represent a fraction of the cost of conventional highway construction and enable new passenger rail service on the route without adversely affecting freight traffic along the host railroad.
“If it works, Amtrak makes money on this, and it costs less than $100 million to install additional siding, which will then enable the passenger trains to move without interrupting the freight trains,” Anderson told the Harrison County Commissioners Court earlier this month.
We ask readers to contact our lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to also voice their support. Contact forms are on their individual websites:
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn: cornyn.senate.gov
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz: cruz.senate.gov
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert: house.gov/gohmert