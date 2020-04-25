to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims for going above and beyond to keep his constituents informed about the virus, getting number in a timely fashion, making wise choices with closures and for sharing information with media sources.
to the Coronavirus. We don’t like you or appreciate the way you have so drastically altered our lives. We also don’t appreciate you picking on the elderly or those with preexisting medical conditions. We seriously hope that summertime sees your demise and that life can return to some kind of normalcy.
to Bear Creek Smoke House and Fidelity Communication for providing meals for the hospital workers and to Rep. Chris Paddie and the food trucks for providing meals to first responders and healthcare workers. Rep. Chris Paddie presented free meals on April 19 through Mega Bites and Catfish Express helping two local businesses and showing support to first responders and healthcare workers. Fidelity paid for 120 meals from Bear Creek on April 18 for employees at Christus Good Shepherd.
to the reporting agency who didn’t report updated cases to Marion County Judge Leward LeFleur.
to Hamiter’s gas station in Waskom for providing free fueling services so customers don’t have to leave their cars. We also appreciate all those businesses who have altered the way they are interfacing with customers in order to keep them safe and their employees safe.
to the entities in town who are not releasing information to the public when they should be. Withholding information isn’t protecting anyone, does not keep the families and public informed on what is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Be transparent.
to the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce. You guys rock! In a time where our businesses need all the help they can get, your staff members are knocking it out of the park. Thank you for doing such an amazing job and sharing our stories on occasion.
to all of our Marshall residents who have been doing all they can to combat the spread of the coronavirus by practicing social distancing, adhering to the stay-at-home order and wearing masks when they go out.
to all the essential employees out there who have kept things running so we could all get groceries, get rid of trash, find out information and even enjoy a few luxuries still like a glass of wine, an espresso and even french fries.
(Thumbs up) to all our local businesses. We know you are hurting. While we are all doing our best to support you, we know you still are hurting. Thank you for doing your best to stay open, adapting and reminding us how precious the American spirit truly is. This too will pass and we will all be here to celebrate with you when it is over. We can only hope that you too will be here to celebrate. Community, please shop local.