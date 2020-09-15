Well we are in mid-September. Football has started and most of the kids are back in around this area. Fall is officially around the corner and with that there are a few things that need to be done very soon.
If you have spring weeds, like Ryegrass or Wild Garlic, now is the time to put down pre-emergent herbicides in your lawn.
If you have ever thought about testing your water or soil now is a great time to take care of that.
Just about everything in our area needs lime.
If you apply lime, it takes about six months for it to be fully effective. That will be perfect timing for spring fertilizer applications.
Come by the Harrison County Extension Office for more instructions and appropriate submittal forms.
October 27 Harrison County will be helping host a multi county hay show. The Piney Woods Hay Show will be held in Jefferson Texas at the Kellyville Community Center.
Take advantage of this event and have your hay sampled for $5 a sample. Hay samples are due at the Harrison County Extension Office or Dillard’s Feed House by October 1.
This test will help determine your Crude Protein and the energy value of the hay. This is important to know as we get closer feeding season for our cattle.
Five dollars is a great investment to know exactly how we need to supplement our cow herd. Too much supplement is wasting money and not enough will cost us as well.
How many of you guess how much oil is in your car? Well I wouldn’t want to guess when It comes to feeding our cow herd either.
So get those hay samples ready and turned in. Results of the hay tests will be presented at the Piney Woods Hay Show at 6 p.m. on October 27.
The East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Conference will be held online October 8. If you would like more detail about this online program call the Extension Office at 903-935-8413.
The Longview Harvest Festival entries are due in the office by September 28. They are due on my end October 1.
We’ve got an awesome online luncheon series coming up. Agritourism/Wildlife Virtual Lunchtime Series will be October 6 through 8 from noon to 1 p.m. daily.
This is a free online program and you must register online before October 5. Line up consists of Tuesday, Oct. 6-Feral Swine Management, Wednesday, Oct. 7-Introduction to Agritourism and Keys for Success, Thursday, Oct. 8-Benefits of Supplement Feeding White Tail Deer.
Last but not least it’s time to get those kids signed up for 4-H! Visit texas4h.tamu.edu to see the full list of 4-H projects and more details about the program.
Let’s give those kids a chance to be their best selves. The 4-H pledge is, “I pledge- my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service, my Health to better living- for my club, my community, my county and my world.”
Call us at the Harrison County Extension Office, 903-935-8413, if you would like more information on clubs or joining!