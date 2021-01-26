The Harrison County Master Gardeners Association will offer free trees at its annual Tree Give-Away starting at 9 a.m. Saturday Feb. 6, until trees are gone.
The annual event is co-sponsored by the Master Gardeners and the Texas Forest Service. Participants will be able to receive 10 seedlings to take home and plant.
The event will be held on the square in Marshall in front of the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office, 102 W Houston Marshall, Texas.
For information, go to Harrison County Master Gardeners, Texas, https://www.facebook.com/groups/138539656960645 or call (903) 935-8413
East Texas Turf and Landscape Conference
If you would like helpful answers and practical solutions for a successful and healthy lawn and landscape, plan on attending the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service online East Texas Turf and Landscape Conference Thursday, Feb. 4. The program is $25 and will be held online via Zoom.
Registration and payment are online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-texas-turf-and-landscape-conference-tickets-135366991315.
The event is geared toward professional turfgrass employees, pesticide applicators, landscape maintenance professionals, golf course personnel, sports field managers, Master Gardeners, and homeowners.
Texas A&M specialists will focus on common concerns, including lawn diseases, insects, weeds, herbicides, and irrigation along with the management and identification of common tree diseases and insects in addition to their control. Five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units (CEU’s) will be available (pending TDA approval) for those with a TDA pesticide applicators license.
Registered participants will receive an email with the link to join the Zoom conference a few days prior to the event. For more information contact the Smith County Extension office at 903-590-2980.
The speakers and their topics include:
Dr. Chrissie Segars, Extension Turfgrass Specialist-IPM Strategies for Turf Insects and Diseases
Dr. Becky Bowling, Extension Specialist for Urban Water-Turf Weeds and Watering: Cultural Control, Indicator Weeds, Water-Driven Weed Ecology, Watering, and Herbicide Movement
Segars-Managing Weeds in Turf with Herbicides
Daniel Duncum, Staff Forester, Texas A&M Forest Service-Common Tree Diseases and Treatment Options
Allen Smith, Regional Forest Healthy Coordinator, Texas A&M Forest Service-Tree Pests and Treatment Options
Harrison County Pending Events
We have been approved to host the following events.
Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. the Harrison County Farmer’s Market will meet to discuss the market for the upcoming year. The location will be determined later.
You can contact the Extension office or the President Billy Pool at 254-722-8778 for more information.
Feb. 9 will be the first monthly meeting for the Harrison County Master Gardeners. The meeting will start at noon and should last about an hour. Topics to be discussed will be Greenhouse Construction, and The Annual Plant sale. The meeting will be held at Gold Hall in Hallsville.
The multi–County CEU Program that was cancelled in January due to Covid will be rescheduled for Feb 25th at Gold Hall. By attending this program, you will receive 5 CEU’s for your TDA Applicator License. We hope to hold the meeting at Gold Hall in Hallsville. There will be limited attendance so you will need to reserve a spot.
We will hold our TDA applicator class that qualifies you to test to obtain your Private Applicator license sometime in the second half of February. You will need to order your study materials soon.
The event will be outside on the Square in downtown Marshall. It will last until the trees are gone. Come take advantage of this wonderful program and let’s plant some trees with our kids and grandkids. Memories that will last a lifetime.
Feb. 27 we will hold our annual Peach Tree Pruning Program. This program covers pest control, thinning practices, nutrient requirements, and proper pruning techniques for peaches in East Texas. The program is outdoors and will start at 10 am and conclude by noon. This is always one of my favorite programs for the year.
Stay Safe!