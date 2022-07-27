From its earliest days, Marshall was a city of innovation and reinvention. The News Messenger is much the same as its hometown. We’ve gone through different names, different owners, different editors and different readers. Through it all, our mission has remained constant: to provide you with the best reporting about our fine city that we can.
Today I’m writing to you to let you know about an upcoming shift in our print publication schedule beginning the week of Aug. 15. While our reporting will continue to be done seven days a week, the number of physical print newspapers we will produce is changing. Going forward, we will produce a printed newspaper on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Your next question will be “What’s happening to my other papers?” and let me assure you that we are not getting rid of them. Instead, you’ll be able to access them all online in e-edition format at www.marshallnewsmessenger.com/eedition. Your subscription already allows you access to every story, photo, video and other pieces of reporting that we do, including our e-editions, and many of you already prefer that digital newspaper format for its ease of access and accessibility.
As always, we will continue to provide the latest news and updates on our website at marshallnewsmessenger.com throughout the week. That is the place to go for the most recent headlines and breaking news of the day. Everything that you find in your print or e-edition News Messenger is also available on our website.
We know this change may be difficult to navigate for some print readers. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us for help in getting you set up with your digital account so that you can continue to enjoy the same reporting that this city has enjoyed for more than 140 years.
We remain committed to telling Marshall’s stories, and I thank you for your support of your local newspaper.