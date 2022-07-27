Dear reader,

From its earliest days, Marshall was a city of innovation and reinvention. The News Messenger is much the same as its hometown. We’ve gone through different names, different owners, different editors and different readers. Through it all, our mission has remained constant: to provide you with the best reporting about our fine city that we can.

Recommended For You


Tags

Regional Editor

Meredith Shamburger oversees newspapers in Carthage, KIlgore and Marshall. A Carthage native, she has been with M.Roberts Media since 2016. Before joining the staff, she served as a reporter with the Dallas Morning News.