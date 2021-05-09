“I’m having problems getting white sweetheart roses,” my mom says. “I guess I’ll use some astros (alstroemeria lilies) instead for the prom corsages.”
As we do many nights, my mom and I chat while waiting on my final newspaper pages to come back from the design desk. These chats range from what the latest news is on the AP wire (on my end) to what’s up with flowers, on my mom’s end. Living 10 hours apart isn’t easy but since we’ve lived a distance for some time, we are used to it. She lives in the Texas Panhandle (where they’ve had 33 inches of snow this winter as she reminds me) and I, of course, live in the World of Trees, in East Texas. I often send her photos of Spanish Moss and green so bright it makes one’s eyes hurt from the Caddo Lake State Park when I go hiking.
My mom has been a florist for more than 50 years now, and flowers and plants are intertwined like air for her in every aspect of her life. Over the winter, I learned that three of her favorite rose bushes had bit the dust: 33 inches of snow, no rain and harsh climates will do that to plants. It saddened me, so for Mother’s Day I helped fund the replacement of one of those rose bushes.
Growing up, my life was full of time at the flower shop. I can walk into one now, or near flowers, and I’m instantly brought back to memories of my mom, standing and arranging beautiful flowers into a vase or working on a corsage. I blame her for my love of tulips and for the knowledge that should I need to, I can arrange flowers or make a corsage.
If I were to peel back the petals of my mom like a flower, I would probably label the layers like this: strength, humor, honesty, honor, love (both of family and of God), humility, fun and more strength. I’m not sure what flower that would be ... maybe a sturdy rose bush in the Texas Panhandle or a Rose of Sharon.
Whatever flower it would be, I’m full of gratefulness. As a single mom, she sacrificed a lot to give me the childhood and adulthood I have. She’s taught me so much ... strength, love of God and family, humility, how to have fun, honesty, honor and a love of plants and flowers.
Though we may not get to spend the time we want together, this Mother’s Day I just wanted to say thanks Mom for everything you do for me and all the knowledge you have imparted. I love you most and I hope you enjoy your new rose bush.