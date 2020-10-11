2020 has been a rough year on most of us and journalists are no exception.
As we’ve covered the pandemic over the past year, the News Messenger journalists, employees and our delivery force have risked their own health to ensure the newspaper reaches its readers everyday.
It’s a service you pay for and one we are happy to achieve. When sitting down to write this column, there were many things that went through my head, reasons a newspaper is so incredibly important to a community. Yes, we are the gatekeepers, the watchdogs.
There was a city commission meeting this week that was not published on social media as it should have been. (To clarify, this was Facebook’s error and the city did their best to fix the problem.) Did you notice? Our reporters did. It’s a check and balance situation.
Over the past eight months, I’m going to be honest. It has been difficult. Contrary to popular belief, we don’t all love controversy over here and we certainly don’t love constantly reporting bad news regarding a pandemic. It is our jobs though to keep the community informed, and one we take seriously.
Among Black Lives Matter protests, Confederate statue controversy, pandemic information, we’ve also gotten to bring something incredibly special to the table. Hope.
This week after waiting and hoping for the past eight months that something would resolve itself relating to assisted living centers and nursing homes, we got the honor of publishing a ‘first hug’ photo and writing a story from a mom and daughter at Oakwood Assisted Living Center.
I would like to say thank you to Oakwood for sharing the photo with us and Marshall. They, too, knew we all needed hope.
While being a watchdog and reporting on criminal wrongdoings cannot be overestimated, being a community spirit booster is perhaps more important right now. Getting to cover those stories is an honor and a privilege both for myself and my staff members.
For National Newspaper Week we hope as the gatekeepers of the community we make you proud and we certainly hope you will continue to support our mission of bringing you all the news that’s fit to print.