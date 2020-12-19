I’ve received a lot of great Christmas presents in my life. Some of my favorite childhood items included a Lite Brite (when I could steal it away from my uncle and grandpa), holiday Barbies and assorted Barbie items, especially my beloved Barbie shower.
As I got older, my tastes changed and I longed for new books, the latest in makeup, clothes and jewelry and of course, the ever present green olives that were loving placed in my stocking each year. Santa knew my snack preferences, obviously.
This year my very favorite present has been time. Becoming a working adult, time is simply something no one has enough of. Those of you with children I commend you, because honestly, I don’t know how you do it. I never have enough time and I’m an adult with no kids.
For this holiday season, I’m lucky enough to have finally found someone I love, and with whom I wanted to share holiday time. When you’re dealing with two newspaper editors whose families live approximately six hours away from one another and trying to schedule actual Christmas Day together, it just doesn’t work in a pandemic. So last weekend we had our Christmas together.
I was fortunate enough to have a coworker (thanks Jessica Harker) to cover for me so I could enjoy a holiday ‘day off’ with my boyfriend, Paul. Though it amounted to us holed up in my place watching movies and eating Christmas snacks, it was delightful. No phones, no work ... what more could two newspaper editors want for Christmas? We also got to walk around downtown Marshall, look at Christmas lights and play at the Selfie Stop.
Time also comes into play for actual Christmas as I am lucky enough to have several days off courtesy of my co-editor Meredith Shamburger who is covering so I can travel to the Texas Panhandle to visit my family I haven’t seen in about a year. I’m so grateful to her and my other coworkers and of course, my boss. Leaving a newspaper at Christmastime isn’t an easy fete but they have made it happen for several of us.
Looking back at this year, I’m sure I’ll remember the awesome physical presents I received including my Alexa Echo Show from Paul so we could watch movies together since we are in a long distance relationship, or the beautiful gifts my family will bestow on me. More importantly though are simply the memories I have made and will make next week with my family.
This holiday season I urge everyone to set aside some time and just make some memories with those you love, even if you have to do it from a distance.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.