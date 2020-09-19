Walking into the door of The Marshall News Messenger a year ago, I had no idea what awaited me. Knowing very little about the community, other than it had the most beautiful courthouse I’ve ever seen, I was welcomed by Publisher Jerry Pye, who hired me as editor.
Showing me his town, taking me to lunch at Central Perks, I got busy learning how to be a daily newspaper editor. I was determined to do my best, and hopefully not disappoint Jerry too much. It’s something a year in and looking back, I’m fairly certain I’ve done at least a handful of times, especially when I missed the wrong day of the week on the front page. (Sorry!)
As the year has gone by, I’ve learned about Marshall and about being a daily editor and a little about Mr. Pye as well. The man is a wealth of knowledge and is dedicated to the communities he serves. He’s a newshound in every sense of the word and has a penchant for hard news such as wrecks, fires, tornadoes and hurricanes. He’s not afraid to step in and help out the newsroom when needed and he doesn’t miss much, even when we are trying to keep things under wraps. (He always scoops us!!)
Though I’ve only gotten the honor of working with Jerry for about a year now, we joke that since it’s been in a pandemic, it’s been about the equivalent of six years. Pandemic, Black Lives Matter, Confederate statue, natural disasters … you name it, this year has not been boring, but honestly I couldn’t have asked for a better publisher to lead me through it.
Jerry has served as publisher here for about seven years, as well as in Panola and Kilgore, but his dedication to the field of community journalism spans a career of almost 50 years. It’s that knowledge that I am so extremely grateful for especially in the times of turmoil in the past six months. Your insight, friendship, heart, knowledge and dedication to all of us has made such a difference.
As you move into the next chapter of your life with your retirement I just want to say from one journalist to another, thank you. Thank you for taking the chance on an unproven weekly editor who wanted to step into the world of daily journalism. Thank you for taking the time to teach me what you knew I would need to know. Thank you for the open door conversations, walking me through my first East Texas tornadoes and hurricane, the million bottles of water and bets about the cokes.
Most of all, thank you for the friendship. You will be missed. It may be -30- for this story, but I know there is another one right around the corner for you. And you’re always welcome to come back and take photos if you get tired of sitting at home.