I picked a heck of a time to make some major life changes. I knew when I made the decision to become a daily newspaper editor and move away from the Dallas area, that 2020 would be an interesting year.
That, my friends, was the understatement of the century. In spring 2019, I reconnected with an old friend, Paul, who is also a newspaper editor. Starting to talk and get to know each other again, we really started to click. After much deliberation, I decided to take the job in Marshall and move further away from him, unfortunately leaving a blossoming relationship.
Fast forward through getting an apartment, moving in late August (something that I don’t recommend for anyone in Texas) and undertaking a huge learning curve of being both a daily editor and learning about a new town and area of the state, I probably should have my head examined.
Then enter COVID-19. Talking more and more often, especially being in the newspaper industry, it was so nice to have someone who could relate. “My front page changed five times in three hours. How many cases are you guys up to? Well, we lost another advertiser,” the conversations continued to develop.
Somewhere that friendship grew into more and before I knew it, we were distance dating. In the middle of a pandemic. Four hours away from one another.
Honestly though, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Want to learn about someone quickly? Start dating in a pandemic. Phone calls that last for hours. Unbelievable amounts of stress that allows you to see how someone really copes. And technology that allows you to simultaneously watch TV together, read books over the phone together and, of course, video chat once in awhile.
Of course we miss each other. We wish we could go on actual dates (if there was anywhere we could safely go). But the pandemic helped usher in a new part of life — one that was declared “Facebook official” as we became boyfriend and girlfriend, a few weeks back.
Though it sounds incredibly corny I gained another kind of perspective during COVID-19. I met a man that makes me want to be a better person so I can simply embrace humans the way he does; someone who people long to be friends with; to simply have him in their lives.
Best of all? He’s a dang good writer with a wicked sense of humor and impeccable taste in movies. And as a daily editor, I don’t have to compete against him for Journalist of the Year, which is a major asset since he has now gotten first place over my second place, at least twice.
Wyndi Veigel is the editor of The Marshall News Messenger.