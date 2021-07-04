“I spy with my little eye something that’s white,” I said, while watching yet another white windmill go by. “Let me guess ... it’s a wind turbine. Again,” my boyfriend, Paul said, laughing. “How did you guess?” I asked.
While on vacation a few weeks ago, Paul and I ventured to visit one of his best friends, his wife and their five daughters from the ages of 4 to 12 in Clovis, New Mexico. Then we drove up to the Texas Panhandle to introduce Paul to my family for the first time and get some much needed mom and grandma hugs.
I’ve definitely been in a lot of Texas before and knew West Texas was perhaps not the prettiest part of the state that God made. That was reinforced when playing “eye spy” and only having four colors to choose from: white (the wind turbines), yellow (the road stripes), brown (the grass, if you can call it that) and light brown (the dirt). Needless to say, the game didn’t last long and an audio book ensued.
Meeting Paul’s friends, I was a bit nervous, especially since ... well did I mention five girls? Honestly though I had so much fun playing board games and being accused of being a werewolf during the werewolf game we played.
It reminded me of years gone by, both in the summer and during the school year, when my friends and I would set up a card table and play Phase 10, dominoes, Scattergories and other sundry games. We didn’t need electronics; we just enjoyed each other and having fun.
As the week went on, we toured a dairy, which was really interesting, ate way too much food, partook in some delicious green chile dishes and found some chicken fried steak, something Marshall seems to be lacking.
After returning home, I realized I had been accepted when one of the friends shared the following statement from the youngest daughter: “We have a Wyndi in our family. Paul and Wyndi are our family. She’s Paul’s girlfriend!” She doesn’t hand out praise lightly, so that meant a lot both to myself and to Paul.
When making it up to see my mom and grandma, more fun ensued with yet more food, time sitting on my mom’s beautiful patio just chatting, watching movies and hanging out with friends.
It also resulted in a funny story that I have a feeling will be shared many times in years to come.
While I was sitting in a homemade metal glider on the patio, Paul decided to sit beside me. Being honest, neither one of us are light people and the glider is old. Needless to say, it snapped. I went sideways and knocked over one of my mom’s good pots containing a plant. I laughed and started trying to pick up the plant. Paul felt horrible ... first time meeting the parents and he destroys something. My mom, of course, just laughed it off saying she needed to replace the glider anyway. I repotted the plant in a larger pot, giving him some room to grow.
Fast forward a few hours and my cousins came to visit. We were, of course, now short two seats on the patio and so I grabbed a foot stool with a pillow and sat near Paul. To be fair, he offered his seat and I declined. After getting some tea, I returned and sat back down. Or attempted to. The foot stool proceeded to dump me onto the ground and the same plant began to pour dirt over my head, for a good five seconds. I couldn’t stop laughing. Paul dropped and broke his phone trying to rush to help me up. My cousins also couldn’t stop laughing. I was OK. Nothing hurt besides my pride and my elbow.
Moral of this story? Don’t tick off a plant, cause they will get revenge.