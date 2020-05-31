“Wouldn’t it be nice if all ‘we’ had to fight about is the ‘mostest?’” my mom said on Friday. In my family we constantly have an ‘argument’ if I love my mom and grandma the most, or if they love me the ‘mostest.’ It would be nice if that’s all we had to fight about, but this week especially has proven it isn’t true.
Hearing that yet another person of color was killed by police recently made me take more than a little pause. It raised my hackles so to speak. So did the CNN reporters getting detained but that’s another subject.
Seeing George Floyd gasping for air while Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck shook me to the core. I’ve questioned whether as a very white person I should speak out on this, or remain silent. Perhaps the remaining silent is part of what has gotten us to this place of racism and hatred to start out with.
Ultimately, it was this quote that got my attention. “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” Benjamin Franklin so eloquently said.
The systematic racism in this country against people of color must stop. Now. And I’m not just talking about in regard to police or police brutality. I mean all over. In every instance.
We are all humans. All alike. God commanded us to love our neighbors. That’s right, commanded us. It’s not a suggestion. He didn’t mean the ones who have the same color of skin as us or even the ones that vote the same way as us. All of us are neighbors. All of us deserve respect and are equals.
It’s time for us all to stand up, to fight together for change. It’s 2020, and it’s about time we started to treat everyone equally. Past time honestly.
I was relieved to see Chauvin charged with murder and manslaughter on Friday, and am waiting to see if any other charges come against the other officers. My opinion is that they won’t. That’s wrong too, in my opinion.
It’s okay to support law enforcement and also condemn officers who tarnish the badge and abuse their powers and I really wish that people would understand that. These officers, especially Chauvin, in my opinion, need condemning.
I am absolutely for the idea of peaceful protests and I’ve seen many people speak out against riots and arson. I’m not a fan of violence either but when you have been silenced again and again, maybe it’s the only way that voices, all voices, can be heard. It’s past time we all listened and made changes.