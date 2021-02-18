I like snow. Actually, I think I can safely say that phrase in the past tense. I liked snow.
Growing up in the Texas Panhandle (in Borger, those who are curious), I'm accustomed to snow, ice and cold temperatures. But not like the past week and a half.
Venturing out to visit my boyfriend in Dublin, Texas (about an hour and half west of Fort Worth), for Valentine's Day, I knew we had a chance of bad weather but nothing prepared me for Snowmageddon 2021.
As the weather predictions progressed and the snow and ice began to fall, both in Dublin and in Marshall, I knew I was stuck. Thank goodness COVID did one good thing and we can all work remotely, when necessary.
At first, the snow was pretty, I'll admit it. Accompanied by soup, the antics of my step-dog Cooper (who is a husky and frankly didn't understand why his humans wanted to remain in the house), apple cider and some movies with Paul, everything was nice and right in the world.
Fast forward two more days and it was chaos. 4.4 million people across Texas with no power, food shortages, water outages, roads gridlocked and I suddenly felt really guilty for ever enjoying snow in the first place.
As more and more people across the state and region began to suffer, including myself because I just couldn't get warm despite having power, I decided my dream of one day living in Alaska needed to change.
Honestly though, Paul and I fared well, having a four-wheel drive vehicle and power, water and internet the majority of the time. We were blessed. We know others aren't so lucky.
As a journalist who dates another journalist, one thing that did not escape my notice was the dogged determination of Texas journalists. We may not be able to print or delivery but by gosh, we will report the news ... even if we have to walk through snow, off an "invisible" curb and get a sprained ankle to do it.(Stupid curb.)
My friends and colleagues in the industry are beyond tired this week as they have relocated, battled, provided 24/7 news coverage and shivered along with everyone else. It's what we do and our passion but we are all tired of snowflakes.
Like all crises, even the coronavirus, the best was brought out in many of our neighbors, friends and family members. Need firewood? This place has it. Nope, Walmart still doesn't have power. Don't travel down that road. Bored? Look at the snowman and bird photos.
Unlike the prior snowstorm we had in Marshall, with this one people turned to social media in desperation, simply needing information. I can say, without a doubt, that the newspaper and others like KMHT, provided it the best we could.
We hope everyone is safe and warm and more importantly, if anyone sees Elsa, please tell her to let Texas go back to its warm climate.