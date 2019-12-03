February 1 the Master Gardener’ in conjunction with the Texas Forest Service will be having a tree giveaway here at the Extension Office from 9:30 to noon. First come first served.
The Master Gardener’s are also planning a One of a Kind Landscape design school. During this unique educational experience, you will learn how to design, plant, and manage a landscape that is beautiful, low maintenance, heat and drought tolerant, and the ultimate in environmental responsibility. No previous design, plant, or management knowledge is needed.
Presented in a very time- and travel-efficient format, this two day course will take place in Marshall the weekend of April 4 and 5, and consist of an in-depth classroom program that will last 8 hours and the registration fee for this part is $50.00 per household.
This will be followed by a personalized extended (1.0 hour) landscape design consultation to be conducted the second day for a fee of $100 per household.
Dr. Steve George, Professor and Extension Landscape Specialist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and creator of the Earth-Kind® Environmental Landscape Management System, is the lead instructor and will personally conduct all of the design consultations.
When the course is complete, you will have been given a wealth of land- scape knowledge and will leave with a labeled working landscape plan for the major landscape area of your choice.
Class size is very limited, so you will want to enroll as soon as possible. For more information, please contact Matt Garrett (903-935-8413),
Pig, Lamb & Goat Validation will be Saturday December 14 at Hallsville Ag Farm 9 to 11 a.m. and Marshall Ag Farm 1 to 3 p.m. and Sunday December 15 at Waskom Ag Shop 1 to 3 p.m. Entry forms can be found at www.farmcityweek.org