It’s 17 months until the 2024 General Election, and a majority of Americans are already sick of politics in general and pithy pontifications from pre-presidential performers in particular.
It’s easy these days to write an opinion column about politics; there is so much brain-drain puffery in the news and on social media that columns almost write themselves. In fact, this column started out as literary exercise on politics taken from the perspective of only news outlet headlines.
Whoa! Back up! This writer, like many of the nation’s residents, needs a break. So, now this column is about music, fun music, specifically music that maybe should never have been written, much less recorded.
Baby boomers remember singling along in 1960 with Brian Hyland’s “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,” with girls dreaming about owning one and guys thinking… well, about seeing girls wearing one. Six years later, we all joined Roger Miller on his cult classic, “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd.”
With some songs, it’s all about the singer’s personality and timing, certainly not the title or words.
But myriad songs that have been recorded by great artists are head-shakers: The Beatles recorded a song before they came to America, an old Fats Waller honky-tonk song, “My Feet’s Too Big.” And, after “Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond put this song on an album: “You’re So Sweet Horseflies Keep Hangin’ Round Your Face.”
Here is a list of oldies (not necessarily goodies) that were actually written and produced on vinyl, tape, CD or other media.
“My Fist, Your Face’ — Aerosmith
“Gallons of Rubbing Alcohol” — Nirvana
“Bad Breath (Halitosis is a word I never could spell / But bad breath is better than no breath at all)” — Willie Nelson
“Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas” — John Denver
“You Take the Medicine (I’ll Take the Nurse)”— William Phenix
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — Joe DiPietro
“I’ve Got all This Ringing in my Ears and None on My Fingers” — Fall Out Boy
“I’m So Miserable Without You, It’s Just Like Having You Around” — Billy Walker
“I’m Full of Steak, and Cannot Dance” — Sidney Gish
“My Lucky Pants Failed Me Again” — Tom Rosenthal
“Please Don’t Tell My Father (That I Used His 1996 Honda Accord to Destroy the Town of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania in 2002)” — Pet Symmetry
“Get Your Tongue Out of Your Mouth Because I’m Kissing You Goodbye” — Ray Stevens
“Champagne for My Real Friends, Real Pain for My Sham Friends” — Fall Out Boy
“Girls Just Want to Have Lunch” — Weird Al, whose brother Frank recorded “In Heaven, There Is No Beer”
The iconic songwriter-singer Bob Dylan is known for his protest songs with passionate phrasing to stir up the masses and folk songs that triggered nostalgic images in diverse generations. He had a whimsical side, too. For example, not many people would associate the author of “War! (What’s it Good For?)” with these recorded ditties:
“Yoga Is as Yoga Does”
“Song of the Shrimp”
“Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce”
“The Bullfighter Was a Lady”
“He’s Your Uncle, Not Your Dad”
“Scratch My Back Then I’ll Scratch Yours
“The Walls Have Ears”
“Dominic the Impotent Bull”
“Queenie Wahine’s Papaya”
Dylan also wrote and recorded “Wiggle Wiggle”
(Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle like a bowl of soup
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle like a rolling hoop
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle like a ton of lead
Wiggle, you can raise the dead)
Oh, Bob, we hardly knew you!
No list of WTH? songs would be complete without “I’ve Been Flushed From the Bathroom of Your Heart” by Johnny Cas, or the Starker Brothers’ “You Can’t Have Your Kate And Edith Too” or Bobby Bare’s “Dropkick Me, Jesus (Through the Goalposts of Life)” and “If My Nose Was Running Money (I’d Blow It All On You).”
Even movie stars like Fred Astaire got into the act on occasion. Astaire recorded “ How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Loved You When You Know I’ve Been A Liar All My Life.”
Other notable songbirds had lapses in song selection: Rod Stewart enthralled listeners with “You Can Make Me Dance, Sing, or Anything … (“Even Take the Dog for a Walk, Mend a Fuse, Fold Away the Ironing Board, Or Other Domestic Shortcomings”).
Elvis Costello put his personal spin on a song titled “Put Your Big Toe in the Milk of Human Kindness” and C-W singer Johnny Paycheck wowed his fans with “Thanks to the Cathouse (I’m in the Doghouse With You).”
A special tribute to songwriter and singer Roger Miller, who not only wrote classic tunes but “owned” them like few other artists could do, will forever to linked to for classic songs “Dang Me” and “Kansas City Star.” He also created epics like “The Last Word in Lonesome is Me,” “Where Have All the Average People Gone?”, “The Moon is High and So Am I,” “If You Won’t Be My Number One, Number Two on You” and, finally, “My Uncle Used to Love Me, But She Died.”
In going over this list, I realized that a statement about politics reared its head with the song “Where Have All the Average People Gone?”
Sincere apologies.