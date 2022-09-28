Forty years. 1982. I was a newcomer to Marshall, and had just finished up a two-year stint as publisher of the “Stuttgart Daily Leader” in Arkansas.
The day it was announced that I was the new publisher of the News Messenger, that story was overshadowed a tsunami of stunning news: Lone Star Steel was shutting down. Not a good start to a job that depends on money flowing from wallets to cash registers and from cash registers to advertising, which is supposed to stimulate the “buy-me” gene, thus completing the economic circle.
With stores destined to close and the unemployment rate guaranteed to spike, the newspaper managers immediately went into crisis management mode: What could the paper do, with me, a newcomer, as a fledgling publisher with only two year’s experience, to change this negative news into a positive, to create a raging waterfall of money for the community, for the paper, when finding a trickle was a daunting task?
A year before I had been chairman of the World Championship (WC) Duck Calling Contest in Stuttgart; six months before I has been the founder of a new South Arkansas “reason to have a party” — the Arkansas Mosquito Festival. For a wacky idea for a pesky critter that created much pain and suffering in the water-drenched rice and soybean fields surrounding the town, it proved quite successful.
We filled the main street of town with booths and patterned the main event — the WC Mosquito Calling Contest — loosely after the Duck Calling event; entrants had to mimic the feeding, mating, “run away” and “long distance” calls of the mosquito.
In 1981 Stuttgart, a community whose existence was based on agriculture, was going through a severe drought, the words, farmers said, in 50 years. In starting the Mosquito Fest, the paper’s internal motto was: “If you can’t beat ‘em, bring in new revenue and have fun while doing it.” We published a special Mosquito edition of the paper that was one of the biggest issues of the year.
In a phrase: A good time was had by all.
Scant months later, with an economic crisis looming in Marshall and unemployment going from 4.2 to more than 19 percent seemingly overnight, it seemed like the perfect time for a new festival. Marshall already had its longstanding and successful Stagecoach Days, but there was room in the fall for … what else? — a FireAnt Festival.
It was not an easy sell. The chamber management, at first, was not enthused. Mike Wood, local bank president, was Chamber CEO, and he couched me on the dangers that a newcomer faced by coming into town and starting something that, on the surface, was a solid 10 in the negative category.
He softened a bit when I told him that the paper would underwrite the entire festival, if needed, that I had already secured a national sponsor (American Cyanamid, makers of Amdro, the fire ant killing granular product, for $25,000) and that the sheer wackiness of the festival would attract a lot of attention and visitors. I assured him that the chamber would not lose any money and any profits from the event would go back into the chamber’s coffers.
Advising me to “not embarrass the Chamber,” he gave me his blessing and the festival was a “GO!”
The first festival, with tons of volunteers who were looking for a respite of “bad news,” went extremely well. Television stations from as far away as Houston and Dallas showed up to chronicle the craziness. Why? The weirdness of the festival and its insane events were the key.
By the third year, National Geographic had sent a team down to check us out and the Smithsonian requested items for display. I remember the National Geographic reporter asking: “Why a festival to spotlight the fire ant?” My answer: “If we were having an azalea festival, would you be here asking questions?”
Way back then, we had these events, Some of which still remain:
— The WC FireAnt Calling Contest
— The WC FireAnt Roundup
— The FireAnt Costume Contest
— The WC Pizza Crust Fling (throwing a pizza crust for accuracy and distance. It died a horrible death after Year 1; the debris, when washed away with fire hoses, clogged the sewer lines.)
— The WC Beverage Coaster Throw (accuracy and distance)
— The WC Rubber Chicken Chunking (accuracy and distance)
— The Tour de FireAnt bike race (to Lake of the Pines and back)
— The FireAnt 5K
And,
— The Texas Open Gurning Championship (ugly face-making).
The fact that the winner of the gurning contest was eligible to compete at the world event held annually since 1297 in Ireland gained a lot of press and attention. Each contestant had to sign a release (the small print officially made it clear the winner was responsible for his/her expenses to the world event).
The big draw were the trophies: Six-foot-tall trophies for first place, four-foot for second and three-foot for third. Plus $100 for all winners. Coors of Longview sponsored the trophies and advertised their product by making branded cans as trophy stanchions.
Volunteers organized an Old-Fashioned Stump Speaking, where politicians gave speeches from, where else, atop a stump.
Protocol for festivals were pretty much tossed out the window. The normal rate for booths were $25, $35 with electricity; that first festival, the chamber changed $75, with or without electricity. That first festival, all planned spaces sold out, and additional spaces closed out portions of two streets around the square.
Fun. It was a lot of fun. And an estimated 30,000 folks showed up at the initial event.
Is it as much fun this days? I’m planning on being there on Oct. 8 to check it out.
Forty years. Seems like just yesterday. Or, maybe, the day before.