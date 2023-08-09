Artificial intelligence (AI) technology and applications do not create in me a feeling of fear; the thought of where AI is headed saddens AND scares me.
AI is here, and for less than $10 a month, a user — you, your business, your school-age children — can unleash the power of computerized, collective thought-speak, entirely eliminating the need for creative thought, if they wish.
In other words, you, or your business competitor, can hook onto an AI application — Chat GPT, Chat AI, Chai, Genie, Chat with Ask, Lisa AI, AIRTA, Replika, A Story, or a host of others — and, basically, not think, except for giving a simple command. Or, more precisely, think only the basic instructions you need to get the AI bot moving and doing work for you
If you want a poem about any subject, say… flatulence, you open Chat GPT and type “10-line free verse poem about flatulence.” The computerized bot then goes into the Internetverse and researches every word ever downloaded and within seconds — literally usully in less than 10 seconds! — produces the ordered poem. On passing gas. And, according to a college instructor, the assigned poem would receive a grade of “A.”
Cool! Right?
Wrong! Taking the entertainment factor out of the equation — “Watch this: My phone can write a poem about passing gas in less than 10 seconds!” — what society has, literally at its fingertips, is a short-cut to eliminating unique thought, individualized creativity and the sense of personal accomplishment with just a few key strokes and one flick of the “enter” button.
And, AI changes gears without a mental meltdown; You can have a poem about “cat flatulence,” “flatulence by the king” or “passing gas at the Capitol,” just by adding additional information.
Some AI sites have must-read information, but you have to drill down into the application sales pitch to find the pertinent information that warns you about negative aspects of AI.
“Warning: Data may be used to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies… including purchases and identifiers.”
Virtually all AI apps come in multiple languages, some as few as eight; the more sophisticated… more than 100. This is not a one-and-done phenomenon; it is global. Right now.
How big is this new twist to computerized applications? Amazon and Apple last week reported earnings that topped market expectations, and each stated their companies were aiming for even better days ahead with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).
In the 2023 second quarter, Amazon had revenues of $134.4 billion in revenues and $7.7 billion in revenuers; Apple reported $81.8 billion in revenue and a whopping $19.9 billion in profit.
Both companies view AI as “core technologies,” which means teams are assigned to maximize the opportunities.
Apple views AI and machine learning as “core fundamental technologies that are integral to virtually every product that we build,” company boss Tim Cook told analysts while discussing the iPhone maker’s quarterly earnings. “Inside Amazon … our teams (are) working on building generative AI applications that reinvent and enhance their customers’ experience,” chief executive Andy Jassy said during his earnings call.
“Reinvent and enhance.” Remember that phrase. With that statement, that promise, AI companies are promising the make the “impossible’ possible.
AI is already marketing to folks who are lonely. There are AI-powered sex chatbots that advertise to “offer various tools for exploring different sexual scenarios.” Think “Sexbot” and “Slutbot,” already available to a teenager or life-partner near you.
Forget the prurient side of AI for a minute. How can AI affect YOUR life? Say you work for an ad agency and write copy for social media and electronic sites. You make $48,000 a year, with average benefits, including medical, retirement and a 401K match,
Your boss purchases an AI information generation application for less than $200 a year, and the bot turns out 100 times the copy you turn out in a month in less than two hours. Minimal overhead. Zero benefits. No personal days off. No vacation or family leave.
Or, say you are a teacher and you assign students 500-word theme on the topic, ”Is our democracy in danger?” The app searches the entirety of WebWorld, and produces a 500-word (exactly 500 words) essay that, by any standard, is an “A” paper. What did the the teacher teach? What did the student learn?
Of course, AI has an answer for plagiarism. Copylinks, Inc., has developed its “AI Content Detector” which helps to know if what you are reading was generated by person or by an AI app. This smart app not only searches for phrasing already on the internet, but does so across multiple languages, gives a precise score on possible AI-generated copy, as well as detects AI content that has been paraphrased. A free version is “turnitin.com” already in use at some schools and in higher education.
The future of AI is clear, but extremely cloudy; it is going to create wealth for entrepreneurs, but chances are its applications are going to cause problems for businesses, educational institutions and internet users until the permanent, future benefits can be defined and solidified.
There is no questions that positive benefits for businesses can be sustained with the proper balance of technology and human creativity. What businesses want and customer expect are benefits that drive business growth, not suppress the human elements businesses must maintain in order to be productive.
AI. It is the future thrust upon us… today. The challenge is to make it work for us… and not replace us.
(And, just to keep it real, no portion of this column was AI generated.)