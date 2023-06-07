Every resident, if they watch or listen to news, or read any form of social media, is daily assaulted with various forms if misinformation.
Misinformation is just a fancy word for lie.
Social media-algorithms encourage a succession of controversial broadcasts to hook people; it’s like a regular infusion of visual fentanyl.
People see or read, the infuriation “seems” reasonable, they believe the content, they become indoctrinated and they repeat the information as fact.
It is a fact that a majority of Americans, of people throughout the world, get information from heads, or spoken summaries of current events.
It is also a fact that a majority of those receiving news DO NOT check out the veracity of the disseminated information. Headlines, regardless of origin, are supposed to be guideposts for readers to determine what stories they choose to read; in too many cases in these toxic political times, the headlines are skewed to draw attention and create more readerships, transferring into “hits,” which translates into more revenue for the “infected” sites.
In medical terms, the current use by certain news media and political entities, would be a polyglobulia effect, meaning a condition that can lead to severe complications. In the political area, the term could be used in the same context — use of headlines to direct an increased number of readers, or force an opinion in a certain direction.
A recent 48-hour review of headlines on television news, social media platforms and more than 25 internet news sites revealed patterns of drive-the-conversation-in-a-specific-direction by word choice and placement.
For example; “Doc Who Performed 10-Year-Old’s Abortion Visibly Upset as She Is Fined” is what old newsies called a “grabber headline,” meaning it would be hard for a reader to bypass the story.
This headline is a must-read for anyone liking or distaining the political stances of former president Donald Trump: “Don Trump Jr., says ‘Trump has the charisma of a mortician... And the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian.’”
Of course, the story explains Trump Jr. meant to cast doubt on the candidacy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but “continued his rant without realizing his error.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene just bought Kevin McCarthy’s used cherry lip balm.” This headline, regardless of whether or not you care about Greene, McCarthy or lip balm, is like a 10-car pileup on interstate... you are going to read the story.
“Click bait.” That’s the term for headlines or photos that are used to simply drive viewers to a certain story or site.
Some approaches to the writing of headlines are obvious, like this one intended to attract the interest of left-wing liberals and the ire of ultra-conservatives; “Ron DeSantis Is All In — on Creating an American Autocracy.”
Some headlined are not even news, but are written to cover a particular event or occurrence: “Donald Trump Can’t Keep His Mouth Shut; It’s Getting Him Into Trouble.”
Editors write some headlines knowing — KNOWING — the information will have no appreciable lasting effect on readers or the public servants who represent them, other than a SMH emoji: “2-year-old struck in head by stray bullet at day care.”
Below is a random sampling of headlines within a two-day timeframe; you decide if they hit the mark in creating readership:
“Montana becomes first state to ban drag reading events at public schools, libraries”
“House Republicans vote to end Biden’s student debt relief efforts”
“Joe Manchin for president? W.V. senator continues to mull a third-party bid”
“Very unstable Trump did not have the grasp to understand national security threat: former administration official”
“Rep. Lauren Boebert skipped debt ceiling vote because she was ticked off’”
“Court strikes down Tennessee bad on pornographic performances by male or female performers where minors can see them”
“Joe Biden is really starting to show his age”
“China is playing a game of dangerous ‘chicken’ with U.S. military”
“Al Pacino refuses to accept new child; demands another paternity test”
“11 body washes that smell so good they double as perfume”
“Olivia Dunne’s wild party outfit photos go viral”
“Scammers swindle supporters using ‘Trump Bucks’ as bait
How many of those headlines would you read and then open the story?
For the record, the headlines attracted this writer, but every reader has his/her own preferences.
Just think: Wouldn’t it be boring if we all thought the same way, read the same stories and ended up with the same opinion, and followed blindly in lockstep the news fad or philosophy?
Different opinions about the same situation is what keeps life — and people — interesting.