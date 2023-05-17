Big business.
Favorable legislation.
Bigger profits.
Less tax revenue for U.S. programs.
That is the state of reality today under laws passed by the Republican dominated Congress when Donald Trump was president. That is the same situation today with a GOP-led House of Representatives holding tax reform (read “fair-share taxation”) hostage
Congress is wrangling over raising the debt ceiling, which is simply a promise to paid debts already incurred. The nation owes money incurred by Congress; without paying it, the richest of the richest superpower nations goes into default.
Then comes economic collapse: government stops serving the public; Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid would be endangered; pension funds evaporate; maintaining the military, veterans programs, national parks and countless other agencies would be at risk; U.S. credit would fall and interest rates would rise.
The popular tax cuts of the Trump Administration — the mere words “tax cut” are seductive — were short-lived for non-corporate entities; coupled with the removal of some common deductions, many individual, middle class taxpayers actually are paying more taxes than before the so-called tax cut.
Meanwhile, Big Business is still enjoying tax relief, and less revenue and uncontrolled and errant spending practice by both parties have created a rising deficit and debt.
Heralded economist and Nobel laureate Paul Krugman recently highlighted one avenue where the government is losing a lot of revenue. In an opinion column in the New York Times, Krugman related that the Council on Foreign Relations’ Brad Setser testified before a Senate committee about global tax avoidance by pharmaceutical companies,
Krugman stated multinational companies employ accounting tricks to avoid tax payments on profits earned in the U.S, depriving the government of revenue, he wrote.
Fact: The 2017 tax cut, instead of bringing in corporate investment back to America, the legislation encouraged corporations to move even more of their reported profits and, to some extent, their production overseas.
That is the exact opposite for what was reported the time.
The rub is that now big pharmaceutical companies have reduced their tax burden in the U.S. dramatically.
At the hearing, Krugman showed a chart which showed big pharma companies earning abysmally low profits in the U.S. despite the fact that they reported significantly more revenue in the U.S. market than in the international market.
How is that possible?
Thanks to the “Help Big Business” philosophy of the Republican Party, companies assign patents and other forms of intellectual property to overseas subsidiaries located in low-tax jurisdictions. The U.S. operations at these companies, according to Krugman, pay inflated fees to these overseas subsidiaries to use the product formula, causing profits to disappear in the U.S. and reappear in other regions, where they go largely untaxed, or are at low tax rates.
Krugman also noted an apparent unintended consequence of the tax-reduction bill — the 2017 tax law gave companies incentives to shift actual production as well as reported profits overseas.
Bottom line: If Congress were to crack down on tax avoidance in any form it would significantly reduce the deficit and debt.
But — and the BUT is as big as the Montana sky — with a majority of our elected federal officials in the pockets of corporations and lobbyists, is that even a rational thought?
In case you missed…
In case you missed the CNN network primetime soap opera “Days of His Lies,” also known as the Donald Trump Comedy Hour, the former president’s performance on an 80-minute town hall in New Hampshire was one for the ages.
With a room full of his supporters, which was supposedly a condition by Trump’s handlers before he agreed to the televised slap, expected and unpithy punchlines were the trappings of a bad junior high theater production.
Lie after lie after lie fell from Trump’s lips like dandelion “parachutes” in a spring breeze.
“That (2020)was a rigged election,” Trump said. Applause. And, anyone who thought otherwise was “stupid.” Applause.
He actually said, “I’ve never spoken to a crowd as large as that, and that was because they thought the election was rigged. They were there with love in their heart. That was unbelievable, and it was a beautiful day.”
There is no doubt Trump is obsessed with crowd size: His inauguration crowd was the “biggest” in history (it wasn’t by far); the crowd on the Washington mall on January 6, 2021 was touted as the “biggest crowd I’ve ever seen.”
The CNN town hall did draw about 3.2 million viewers, which, by CNN standards, was HUGE.
He continued to ridicule and defame his legal nemesis E. Jean Carroll, saying, “What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” That his remarks drew laughter and applause says as much about his supporters as it does the ex-president.
He also called her a “whack job.” Applause.
Perhaps his best “I’m Trump and proud of it” line was about his infamous Access Hollywood like about grabbing women’s genitals.
“And you would like me to take that back. I can’t take it back because it happens to be true … it’s been true for one million years, approximately a million years, perhaps a little bit longer than that,” Trump said. “I’m not referring to myself, I’m saying people that are famous, people that are stars.”
He then acknowledged he considered himself a “star.”
And, he’s running for re-election. Sigh. Haven’t we been punished enough after having elected him Liar-in-Chief back in 2016?
Bottom line: Trump is like a pimple on the end of your nose on Prom Night.