Information: Sometimes there’s not enough flowing, not enough give-and-take communications to paint an accurate societal landscape; other times, consumers are hit with a fire hose deluge with the flow set at “drown them all” level.
That’s where we are today: The information is 12 lanes and packed with information, disinformation, half-truths, gossip, “items I wish were true” and spurious, toxic lies. Folks who research, read, analyze and think navigate the expressway using logic and common sense as their guide. Too, too many folks lap up the tidbits like communion grape juice and proclaim it “truth.”
Too much information for a single-topic column, so today it’s cut into bite-size morsels.
Elections were telling
Last week’s primary elections showed voters will set a new midterm voting record in November as key issues come into focus. In particular, the concerns are centered around Republican stances on women’s health and whatever Donald Trump is declaring it fake news.
The main issue today is the radicalization of the GOP. Trump’s my-way-is-the-only-way approach to governing, pillorying his present political party into submission. He has worked hard creating little goose-steppers out of erstwhile GOP common-sense thinkers, and has transformed his party du jour (he has been a registered Democrat and Independent, supported Planned Parenthood and advocated for abortion rights) into a hate-filled bluster-bomb filled with festering racist conspiracy theories.
The far, far, way-out-there-right is propping up Trump-fueled everybody-must-have-a-gun rights, pushing the tale of rogue “deep state” cabals attacking conservative, “family” values, and holding ‘baby killers” at bay as their path to victory.
They are focused on passé issues that are no longer on the radar of a majority of voters.
The problem is, most of the party leaders won’t change until Trumplethinkskin says they can. That time will not come; the disgraced president does not back up. By the time he is toes-up, and free loyalists to think for themselves, it will be too late,
Who’s touting what?
In the upcoming election, Democrats will be touting the nationwide infrastructure bill (which Trump the Builder bragged about several “infrastructure weeks” but, typical, never even followed through in his four years of chaotic rule), lower prescription costs, preserving Social Security (SS) and Medicare, tax increase for the richest Americans, the Inflation Reduction Act, forgiveness of some student loans, gun safety... you know, good stuff that affects real people. For the GOP, it will be abortion kills babies, the FBI and the Department of Justice hate Republicans and guns save lives. They won’t push the fact — yes, FACT — the party is on record to start winding down Social Security and curtailing the cost of Medicare.
Looking at the central issues of each party, voting in November should be a no-brainer for every American who is not an avowed racist, deep woods survivalist or overdoses on myriad conspiracy theories and the power of Trump.
Who is Nikki Haley?
Seven or so years ago, Gov. Nikki Haley was a force of optimism in the Republican realm of politics. Then, she hooked up with Trump and has turned into the GOP’s version of the “Blair Witch Project.”
In a recent interview, Haley, former United Nation ambassador and future presidential hopeful, said, “Republicans have been too nice for too long.”
To quote an old “Saturday Night Live” skit: “Exsqueeze me?”
Haley made the scathing statement after a dump on social media of IRS filings of her nonprofit were leaked; she pushed the position that the leak was a bid to “out” conservative donors. Haley is fine with other “private” information being put on public display, i.e., Hunter Biden’s laptop.
The question is: Should any donations to political figures or associated entities — nonprofit or politically affiliated — be anonymous?
Quid pro quo is real. Ask any honest politician. (If you can find one.)
Gohmert still mouthing
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert term-limited himself earlier this year by a Don Quixoteian run for Texas’ attorney general, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to go away quietly.
Not content to go gentle into that good night,” Gohmert has put forth a document titled, “Robert Mueller Unmasked.” His Tweet-released document states emphatically Mueller’s “disreputable, twisted history speaks to the character of the man placed in the position to attempt to legalize a coup against a lawfully-elected president.”
What? I say, WHAT?
Mueller was appointed as a special prosecutor to investigate any Russian connection to the 2016 presidential campaign. The intensive investigation determined, as reported by Attorney General Bill Barr, that the investigation did “not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
Gohmert’s going-out-the-door message to his constituents is just another nonsensical Gohmert rant, an attempt to prove a point that is, well, pointless. The legacy of the congressman is set in the concrete of history. The Baylor lawyer, former judge and head-full-of-sawdust congressman, is exiting this political stage, tongue-guns blazing.
He will always be a memorable historical political figure. He is leaving too many memories to ignore:
“Dumbest Congressman” accolades;
“Terrorist (anchor) babies”;
His own truism that “gays will die if put on a desert island’;
The “Supreme Court thinks it’s Jesus” by legalizing same-sex marriage;
Appointing an “openly gay Army Secretary is like approving child rape”;
He’s against gun control because gay marriage leads to sex with animals;
Gohmert actually thought he could become speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2015 he ran against Speaker John Boehner, and was summarily thumped;
And,He casted lone votes against the anti-lynching bill and the baby formula bill.
Being a lawyer, the congressman should know Latin: Non sit ianua ledo te in exitum, ya’ll.