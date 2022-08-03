In the United States, no person is above the law.
Nope. That’s not the truth. It is a wish, a dream. It is not reality.
It is a fact the Constitution does not include those words. And it makes no difference that Thomas Jefferson wrote late in his life, “The most sacred of the duties of government is to do equal and impartial justice to all citizens.” He said it, but he did not push its inclusion decades earlier in the Constitution. Bad, Thomas! Bad!
Of course, equality under the law is a moral and righteous goal; in everyday life, it is a pipe dream, an illusion worthy of pursuit but remains as elusive as a swampland will ‘o the wisp.
We should not despair the actual words of the idea that “no person is above the law” do not exist in our Constitution.
One scholar noted: “Such language is not necessary. The Constitution is meant to apply to government, restricting its power and authority. In every way, the Constitution protects equally, without distinction the rights of every person. This fact alone defines total equality under law putting no person above the law.” That scholar was obviously high on something other than Twinkies.
Most Americans, at their core, would like to belief in that concept — equality in all things that truly matter, respect honor, love and, yes, justice.
The very fact that the concept of equality, of being equal one to another in all areas of life is a fallacy is… well, disheartening, sad, frustrating. And, we should admit, wrong-headed in every sense of the human condition.
I grew up in an all-white community knowing, by association, by familial upbringing, by peer pressure, by 1950s societal norms, I was superior to people of color. There were no sit-down lectures about white superiority; I just knew it by seeing examples of it every day.
Growing up, I had conversations with Blacks, mostly those that worked for my grandfather, who did, without exception, treated them as friends. One of his friends took me fishing and one, when I was about 9, took me squirrel hunting. After I shot a squirrel running up a tree truck, he ruffled my hair and told Daddy George, “That boy has the ‘eye.’”
I had the “eye.” Color me proud. It was a life lesson.
My school in East Texas was integrated the year after I graduated. It plagues me now to remember the harsh thoughts that flitted through my head, the most pleasant being to burn down every school building.
I was in college when I actually sat down and talked to a person of color. I was a wanna-be track athlete, working hard to get my “880” time below two minutes; he was a world champion.
The late John Carlos (Dr. John Carlos) at one time held the title of “World’s Fastest Man”.
Fifty-six years ago, I was assigned by the track coach to tutor John in English. We became friends. He taught me that skin color was just that, a color, that nothing mattered but individual human behavior and acceptance on an equal plane.
Even then, he preached equality and to this unabashed, unthinking racist, his careful choice of words (who was tutoring whom?) made sense. John knew I was salvageable, knew instinctively I craved knowledge; I taught him about English grammar, structure and writing techniques; he taught me about the human condition, about life.
In 1968, John won a bronze metal in the 200 meters in the Olympics in Mexico City.
Carlos and Olympics winner Tommie Smith made headlines around the world by raising their black-gloved fists at the medal award ceremony. Both athletes wore black socks and no shoes on the podium to represent African-American poverty in the United States. In support, Peter Norman, the silver medalist who was a white athlete from Australia, participated in the protest by wearing a badge depicting solidarity on the equality issue.
John started my education on the subject of equality, of equity, of fairness, of justice.
But my trek and search for equality was far from over. I am former editor and publisher of 10 newspapers; being a reporter and photographer brought me in close proximity with inequality in local arenas.
Now, it is hard for me to imagine that I was in a position at three newspapers to publish the first engagement and wedding photos of Black citizens — Hope, Arkansas, 1973; Selma, Alabama, 1977; and Marshall, Texas, early ‘80s.
In Selma, I shot and published the first front page feature photo of a Black citizen in a non-confrontational or protest march photo . It was a glorious, award-winning photo of a small boy standing in front of an open fire hydrant, the water hitting himin the chest and making a arching umbrella of liquid over his head.
That was on a Wednesday; Saturday night the Ku Klux Klan burned a cross in my front yard.
Today I am all about live and let live, do your own thing as long as you don’t hurt someone else.
I am truly blessed. I have a Black son-in-law with whom I share a mutual respect, trust and love and three bright, beautiful, strong biracial grandchildren.
I accept folks for who they are, not what they are, or what religion they follow, what political philosophy they espouse or who they love.
None of that matters.
What matters is what’s in their heart and how they treat others, what lessons they are teaching and the personal and professional legacy they are leaving their children and those with whom they come in contact.
I look around me and am amazed that in 2022 towns are still divided along color lines. Isn’t it time, past time, to stop dipping into historical “reasons” for divisions and start building bridges so future generations can eliminate the abysses that separate people?