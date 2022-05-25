Wonderland of Lights.
There are as many opinions about the incredible festival as there are lights on the courthouse.
But there is one startlingly clear fact that, just maybe, it’s time to really spend time examining the holiday lighting show from its beginning.
The early start in planning the 2022 festival and the volunteer corps that has responded to the clarion call for renewal and revitalization of the festival is encouraging.
The Wonderland of Lights versions of the past decade were not the same lighting exhibit as the 1986 original. Constructive change can be good, but change for change’s sake seldom turns out as envisioned.
Thirty-five years ago, the chamber committee operated on a budget of about $70,000: Seed money of $25,000 in the form of a check from Marshall native and international fashion model Wendy Russell Reves and the rest came from local merchants and citizens in the form of contributions.
“Excitedly Primitive” was the best way to describe the lighting fixtures and projects the first five years. Light panels were created from pipe, chicken wire, hand-tied lights on intricate patterns, anchor posts and extension cords; 4 by 8 plywood panels, hand-painted by art students and citizens, created the Christmas Card park; similar sized opaque Plexiglas panels, with Christmas scenes painted in black by area art students, backlit by cheap spotlights, created magical Christmas panels throughout the city.
Lights were on every building downtown, all decorated by the individual merchants, with art students taping lights in holiday scenes or messages in store windows. A gigantic Christmas tree was decorated with hundreds of ornaments made by elementary art students from area schools.
Volunteers went to every merchant and presented them with an itemized list of how many strands of lights were needed to decorate store fronts for maximum effect. The chamber bought the lights and sold them to local citizens for a small profit; that only fueled the need for lights, and every store that carried holiday lights always sold out.
The News Messenger printed a special Christmas coloring book (at cost) — “Santa’s Christmas Eve Cattle Drive” — with illustrations by Liza Bacon; the chamber sold the books to raise funds to sustain the festival.
Most churches decorated elaborately, as did businesses on U.S. 80 and 59, including all restaurants and hotels and motels.
The county courthouse was wrapped in a huge plastic bow, like a present.
The Wonderland of Lights committee recruited neighborhood chairmen, who went door to door encouraging neighbors to decorate. Most did, and those who needed help hanging lights simply called the chamber and volunteers were quick to respond and commit time to assist neighbors. Social clubs at the high school sent teams of volunteers to help elderly residents.
How has the festival changed from those halcyon days when Marshall “owned” the rights to the “Best Lighted City’ in Texas, when the city made the cover of Texas Highways and Texas Monthly, when the Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle and Fort Worth Star-Telegram sent reporters to East Texas to report on this phenomenon and television crews from Shreveport, Dallas and Houston covered live the lighting ceremonies?
What is the difference in past years and the time when Marshall was the leader in getting the Trail of Lights started with Shreveport, Natchitoches and Jefferson, when more than 300 tour buses visited our town to see the Dancing Lights at the sewer plant, the house-sized lighted Texas flag on a rooftop near downtown, when more than 35 cities from Iowa to New Jersey called the Chamber of Commerce asking for advice?
What has changed from the days when “donation stations” were set up on entrances to the square and tens of thousands of dollars in donations were given to maintain the spectacle? Volunteers from that remember a man said loudly to a volunteer he would not give a penny to come in and see lights, and then returned later and handed that volunteer a $100 bill.
Tuesday and Thursday nights used to be boom days for visitors because of one simple attraction — The Living Christmas Tree featuring church and school choirs from Texas and Louisiana. The tree held more than 35 singers, all dressed in red and green robes made by local 4-H club members.
What has changed?
The concept and reason for the lighting show has changed: It is no longer simple, pristine, elegant even, and the hordes of volunteers and pride in homeowners and businesses in participating seem to be missing. It seems to be more of a chore to participate today than be part of a community project needing community pride and individual ownership.
From Year 1, the mantra was: It’s not about lights, it’s about the spirit of giving, the act of any entire community providing special memories for visitors.
One story illustrates the impact the festival had on people: A volunteer saw a car pull up to the square; a woman and three kids emerged, the kids immediately scattering to run under the lighted trees. The woman slumped to the curb.
The volunteer rushed over; in the light from the courthouse, he could see the tears streaming down the woman’s face. “Ma’m, are you okay?” She replied: “It’s just so beautiful!”
The woman explained: “I bring the kids here every night. This is the only Christmas we will have.” Her husband had left the family, she was laid off from her job after Thanksgiving and it was going to be a skimpy holiday season for the family.
The volunteer took her name and information. Within two days, after word got around the community, the woman had a full-time job, volunteers collected presents for all the children and a local grocery store provided them with food to get them through the holidays.
Wonderland of Lights... never about lights, but the spirit of the holidays.
A return to festival’s roots: It surely can’t hurt and might help.