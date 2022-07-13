It’s cliché time.
No sense beating around the bush.
Too many cooks spoil the broth.
The situation is no longer fresh as a daisy.
We are not going to be saved by the bell.
It’s no longer the thought that counts.
It’s time to (blank) or get off the pot.
President Joe Biden needs to resign.
Now.
Today.
No later than the weekend. Period. Paragraph.
Biden was elected not because he was the best presidential candidate of either party; he was elected due to attrition of his fellow Democrats, because he was a “known” commodity, because some voters “thought it was time,” that the party owed him for his party loyalty, and because he WAS NOT Donald J. Trump.
From Day 1, it seems, he has been wrestling with and jumping from crisis to crisis:
The brouhaha over fictional voter fraud in the 2020 election.
The atrocious exercise of getting-out-of-Afghanistan, and the ensuing communications debacle, via video of folks running after planes.
The administration not being able to properly explain to a large segment of Americans why shutting down the Keystone pipeline was prudent and necessary.
Increased independence on Russia and OPEC countries for oil.
The never-ending southern border chaos.
The media focusing on Biden’s way-too-many verbal flubs.
Mixed messages, at times, on the pandemic.
Higher than a cat’s back gas prices.
Supply chain problems.
Food shortages and high prices.
The list seems to never end.
This is not to say ANY of this was Biden’s fault alone; with any president, from any party, the exact same things might have happened... and even been worse.
But, Biden is the president and, to quote President Harry Truman: “The buck stops here.” That means, simply, that the president accepts the responsibility of whatever happens during his tenure and will not try to blame others for actions and results on anyone else. At least, in that regard, Biden is head-and-shoulders ahead of Trump’s record.
While it is human nature to want to share the blame on any project or program that goes toe’s-up, for the most part Biden has not done that. He has kept this head down and his nose to the grindstone, unlike No. 45, who “never’ did anything wrong and gleefully picked his scapegoats at random.
All that to say this: Joe Biden remaining in the Oval Office is hurting the country, his party and his legacy. It is clear to anyone who follows politics that Biden’s national approval ratings are not just in the toilet, the numbers are in the septic tank. Unless World War III breaks out (American voters traditionally do not change leaders in time of war), Biden could not win re-election in 2024.
The elephant in the room is Biden’s age and obvious loss of mental acuity. He will be 80 a couple of days after the November elections and 82 if he runs for re-election; he will be four years shy of 90 after a second term... if he can hang on that long.
Putting age and his health aside, worse news: If Biden is president in November, smart money bet today says Republicans regain control of the House and Senate. That would mean, if historical trends mean anything, a GOP president would be elected in 2024.
Let’s say Biden resigns; what does this do? One, it makes Kamala Harris the first female president, an historic achievement in itself; it also gives her a chance to sink or swim as president, and, maybe, give her party a fighting chance in November and in 2024 if she rises to the occasion and impresses enough voters. If she falters, if the House and Senate numbers do flip later this year, the Democrats have two years to find a suitable party savior to battle for the nomination.
Part of Biden’s problem is timing. He inherited the pandemic and its ensuing fallout; he made a pledge to get U.S. troops out of Afghanistan and he did... and the U.S. paid a terrible price in loss of the lives of American soldiers and the harum-scarum method of extraction of Afghans who aided our war efforts. Biden didn’t cause the quick rise in prices at gas stations and grocery stores... but, right or wrong, the buck stops with him.
The main problem for the Democratic Party in general has been its inability to gain traction in relating the good news that happened in his first two years:
Big victory in passing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package positively affecting every state.
Biden pushed through the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package to assist citizens and well as small and large businesses.
More than 220 million Americans have received COVID vaccine through the government’s efforts.
Highest appointment of federal judges since Ronald Reagan.
Halted federal executions, which had been in effect 17 years before President Trump ended the pause.
Made a strong commitment to tackle climate change.
Active and enthusiastic support for transgender service members, allowing 9,000 active transgender members to avoid discrimination and opening the door for new recruits after Trump slammed the door.
Dramatically reduced unemployment... it’s at 3.6 percent now and holding steady.
The administration — and all Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents and those Republicans who know that a return to a Trumpian style of government is the death of the party — need to be shouting these achievements to rooftops to counteract the Republicans’ battle cries about high prices, alien invasions and “Stop the Steal.”
Democracy is under attack; personal freedoms are under attack; voting rights are under attack; this nation’s spotlight standing on the world stage is being threatened.
President Biden can help by resigning. The sooner the better. Let the change begin; let the healing commence.