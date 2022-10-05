Do you foresee a civil war is in our future? You know, the left vs. right, liberal vs. conservative, generational and cultural gaps, pro-life vs. pro-choice, MAGA vs. “woke” culture, us vs. them?
Some Americans do, you know. In fact, some citizens are betting on it, planning their strategy, egging on the events that could ensure that a battle royale for political supremacy is inevitable. The idea is rolling, downhill, and picking up speed.
A recent conversation with a staunch Republican, a person I admire for his/her education, intellect, professionalism, leadership and dry sense of humor, convinced me that, at some point in the next decade, someone, some leader, some organization, or some “cowboy/cowgirl” will push a “hot button” at the right/wrong time and the world as we know it will implode.
This time around, it’s not simply “North” vs. “South,” but “South/North/Midwest” vs. the “East Coast/West/Upper North” contingents. Red vs. blue with purple caught in the middle.
The arguing points are prickly: Women’s rights, LBTGQ rights, immigration, rich vs. poor, and the states — Deep State and the rights of states against federal mandates. At loggerheads are MAGA cultists, hardshell GOPers and anyone proclaiming Donald Trump is a tyrant, liar, grifter and leader of the January 6, 2001 insurrection.
Why would any resident, citizen or immigrant, want to see this nation involved in civil war, a war in which only losers would emerge? Of course, the top losers will declare themselves winners… but what will they have won?
This nation is already broken; can it be broken-er? Some folks, including elected officials, activists on both sides, and ne’r-do-well pot-stirrers, are toe-tapping to the “Insurrectionists’ Reel,” a catchy tune ostensibly about “freedom.” The “freedom” theme, however, has a chorus heavy in “control at any costs.”
In a recent New York Times poll, 46 percent of Americans believe the U.S. is heading toward civil war. Are almost half of Americans seriously looking at internal conflict as a means to whatever “ends” they think may be more meaningful than what now exists? Seriously? Is this country headed down that path?
For the record, the U.S., today at this very minute, is what some analysts call a “backsliding democracy.” What do the “aginners” want to see in the future? Theocracy. Dictatorship? Socialistic society? Oligarchy? Monarchy? Totalitarianism? Autocracy? Aristocracy?
What we have now (look it up if you doubt it) is a democratic republic, with socialistic tendencies. If you don’t want to participate in the “socialistic” part of our system, then do not accept police or fire protection or expect government assistance in any form, including in education, Social Security, Medicaid or Medicare.
In the U.S. there are more guns than residents, so a new version of a civil war is not beyond the realm of possibility. The 2021 attack on the Capitol to halt a time-honored tradition of peaceful transfer of power following a presidential election (five people died as a result of that attack, remember?) was more than a warning shot across the bow of an intruder; it could be akin to the first shot at Fort Sumter. One cannonade. One war.
Did we learn nothing from the April 1861 start of civil war until April 1965 with Gen. Lee’s surrender? More than 600,000 citizens — soldiers and civilians — died during those 1,456 day, an average of 412 fatalities per day. And that was in a time of grapeshot-firing cannons and flintlock rifles and pistols, not the military style weapons with expanded magazines available today.
Putting it in perspective, the Civil War killed two percent of the population (31,500,000); extrapolated that percentage to 2020 population (330,000,000), if a civil war occurred today, the death total could easily surpass 6,600,000 — AND, that does not take into the fact that today’s weapons are much, much more deadly.
So, you see no reason to worry? Are you in the “Can’t happen here, not today” clique of positive thinkers? Have you not read about the various militias labeled “domestic terrorist groups”? Did you not see the intense violence on law enforcement officers by citizens supposedly “backing the blue” on the attack on the Capitol?
There are crazies on both sides of the political spectrum who are chomping at the bit for a serious confrontation. Federal elected officials are getting serious threats daily simply because of their ideological stance on hot button issues. And, yes, some, are encouraging confrontation. It is, unfortunately, in the cards for someone, at some point in time, to take a “thought” about taking out an ideological enemy and turning it into action.
That is not a fatalistic thought, but a real possibility; the wire is stretched that tight; the fuel is on the brush pile and just waiting to be ignited.
Those that stoke that fervent passion — politicians and pundits alike — only care about votes and ratings, not what is best for this nation, our system of government or U.S. residents. If any elected politician is not preaching calm in the face of this real threat, that person needs to be excommunicated from holding office; any TV or social media creamer or schemer not talking about the nation coming together needs to be shut down by a simple twist of the knob or flick of the wrist.
Look in the mirror. You are better than this. We all should be better than this. What are you doing to ensure this nation does not split according to so-called red and blue states? You, and all other residents, are part of the United States of America.
United States. May that simple phrase ring true to each of us… today and always.