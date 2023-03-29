Conversation on Bedspring Ridge No. 2,979:
My phone rang. ( I was in town, driving. Put it in console cradle and put it on speaker.) Hello.
Her: What did you just buy?
Me: I’m by Velma’s in downtown Hope.
Her: Not “by””! BUY! You bought something.
Me: What? Wait! You know I bought something? Just now? How…?
Her: I get a text alert every time you use your debit card. Just in case I need to move money from our savings account.
Me: Wait! Stop! What? The bank calls you when I make a purchase?
Her: Not calls, texts. Just a text of the amount. Just as a precaution.
Me: A precaution? From what?
Her: Well, you are a bit impulsive, right? And I want to make sure we have enough money in our checking account.
Me: Impulsive? Me?
Her: (Silence)
Me: You there? Hello. Wait! Are you still talking about the time …
Her: …you bought that golf club driver on sale off an infomercial? Yes. Like that!
Me: That was a great driver at a great price, $199 reduced from $400. Plus free shipping.
Her: Did you even play golf?
Me: That’s not the point! I was going to take it up!
Her: Did you ever take it up? And where is the driver now?
Me: No, I never did take up golf. And I gave the driver to a friend who played on occasion.
Her: Did you charge him for the driver?
Me: No. He didn’t have any money. His wife controls their finances.
Her: DING! By George, I think he gets it.
I hung up and went to Sonic and used the debit card to get a cherry limeade, then to a coffee house for a bagel, then to a grocery story where I bought one box of cookies, checked out, went back in for some peanut M&Ms, back out, circled back for a carton of blackberries. Then went to Atwood’s and bought her some flower seeds, a rose bush and a birthday surprise …all on separate debit card purchases.
I smiled thinking about her phone text app blowing up.
I’m not buying into her logic. But I did find a $20 bill in my billfold the next morning.
I call it a draw, a game well played.
OK, back to adult dumbness
Political correctness is a thing. Just like the Constitution is a thing. And the First Amendment to the Constitution is a thing.
This is a story about how education has changed in the last decade.
“Back in the day,” students learned the three R’s, cursive writing and diagramming sentences, and hard-knock dodgeball was part of school activities. Knowing why a gerund was different from a regular verb or noun was a part of the curriculum, just as being able to pick a particular word form out of your brain pan on a verbal pop test: “Who can give me a palindrome? Ava? No? JJ? How about you, Hannah?
Nowadays, it seems not a day goes by without a story about a decision by a teacher, administrator or school board that defies simple policy, protocol or common sense.
A middle school in California is being sued over a decision that makes the administrators look dumber than the sweepings off a hair salon.
Schools have dress codes, some of which appropriates, some of which are authoritarian.
The administrators at the Ventura County Middle School banned dozens of students from wearing T-shirts with an interesting logo and wording; “Justice for Lil Pickle.”
The news story chronicled the events; “It began, innocently enough, with a Friday lunchtime recital by a student Dylan Arevalo, otherwise known as Lil Pickle. The day before, Arevalo announced on Instagram that he would be performing his original song, “Crack is Wack.”
Hundreds of middle schoolers showed up for the outdoor concert.”
The youthful enthusiasm for Lil Pickle apparently troubled the school staff. They called the cops. (They did not! Yes, they did!) It didn’t stop there; as follow-up activities, the staff confiscated phones and demanded students delete recordings of the aborted performance.
In the end, “Lil Pickle” was sent home for the rest of the day, which set off another, more entrepreneurial, chain of events. In order, here were the following events:
One future entrepreneur printed “Justice for L’il Pickle” t-shirts.
Students bought them and wore them to school.
They were ordered to cover the shirts.
Those that refused were sent home.
Why did the school take these actions? Freedom of speech is not only for adults, and the t-shirts were not disruptive to the learning process. One administrator objected to the graphic of a pickle on the shirt and another was offended by the inclusion of the word “justice.”
Of course the administrators quickly set up a ban on clothing, including the name “L’il Pickle.” The ban was expanded to include buttons, pins and face paint.
The school tried to defend the decision in an email to a local newspaper, saying that administrators were afraid that continued “frenetic energy around Little Pickle” might lead to another “mob or riot.”
What would have been your response? A two-decade school administrator said, “I would have turned the incident into a learning experience, and had students write a paper on their thoughts about the event, or even set up a ‘trial’ with a judge, jury, prosecutor, defense attorney to demonstrate the judicial system.
“It would have been better to do nothing than what that school did.”