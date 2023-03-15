The news is full of… well, stuff that begs for comment, for a critique, for analysis and commentary of an objective bent.
First up is a question: Why do politicians who want to be relevant feel they have to write a book? Think about it: Politicians looking to climb rungs on the political ladder write.
When running for office, folks write a book, or hire someone to write a book with their face on the cover.
John F. Kennedy wrote “Profiles in Courage,” a best seller and, some claim, the reason he was thought to be president-worthy; Richard Nixon wrote three, including a fairly accurate historical perspective, “Six Crises.”
And, it must be noted, Sarah Palin wrote a book, “Going Rogue”; Dan Quayle wrote two, “Standing Firm” and “Worth Fighting For.” Whether they were ever relevant is up for debate. New generation politicians like Marjorie Taylor Green, George Santos and Lauren Boebert like banning books rather than writing them.
But, it seems obvious, any career elected official who is thinking about running for higher office has to have a book project in the works.
Speaking of Ted Cruz...
The Texas senator has a new book coming out in November, and the proposed and publicized title tells all anyone wants to know about his politics and policies. The book’s BIG title is “Unwoke” and the remainder of the title is “How To Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.”
Huh? “Unwoke” means asleep. “Cultural Marxism”: The term “cultural” relates to the customs, ideas and social behaviors of society. “Marxism”, relating to the Russian leader Karl Marx’s aberrant form of autocratic government — in its most raw form — is the belief the people (read “government”) should dominate industry. To be precise: “Marxism is the philosophy that pinpoints the impact of the ruling class on workers, leading to the uneven distribution of wealth and privileges.”
You know, like …now!
It is an undeniable fact Cruz is a dyed-in-the-fabric MAGA supporter; even after Trump insulted his father and wife during the 2016 presidential race, Cruz sees ex-president Donald Trump and his lips automatically assume the pucker position. A highly educated lawyer, Cruz’s choice of words for his “running for president — again” book is troubling.
First, “Unwoke,” as noted, means one is asleep. Secondly, the definition of “Cultural Marxism” seems to skewer Cruz’s own Republican Party platform of favoring Big Business over those who actually produce goods and services. Read his words again.
So, Sen. Cruz is looking to the future “unwoke”... I mean, asleep!
Oh, please! Elect him!
Meanwhile, on the MAGA front lines
Just so we’ll know who is driving the GOP clown car, Trump headlined the biggest conservative gathering of the year (Conservative Political Action Conference) and made an interesting pledge to the MAGA and QAnon crowd: “I am your retribution!”
Retribution? A candidate for president promises “retribution”? According to an internet search, “retribution” is “punishment inflicted on someone as vengeance for a wrong or criminal act.”
Trump said, “In 2016, I declared, ‘I am your voice’. Today, I add: ‘I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.’”
Even Trump, known for his flubberlipped insults and noxious personal attacks, it was a stunning choice of words.
Revenge Tour 2024. Coming down the tracks with a lethal head of steam.
Recent poll tells the tale
Here’s the down-and-dirty skinny on GOP politics 2023:
A recent poll is proof-positive that the Republican Party, right now, today, is committed to a path of “Party Suicide by Trump.”
The GOP (right now, the Gawd Offal Party) is on a path of self-destruction: Back Trump and you lose; back someone else and Trump starts a third party and you lose.
The political equivalent of the Sword of Damocles hangs heavy over the heads of GOP members after a New Hampshire poll shows Trump holding a 41-point lead over his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — 58 percent to 17.
And there Trump is, swinging his golden scimitar in his role as an uncontrollable whirling dervish, armed with claims of a stolen election and threats of pulling his base, ensuring eternal Democratic Party victories.
Oh, Republicans! What to do? What to do?
On to another topic…
The fact a Louisiana State University basketballer named Pete Maravich (“Pistol Pete” to hardcourt fans) might have had his record for total points in college eclipsed was a scary travesty.
It took Maravich only 83 games in three years to collect his 3,667 points, an NCAA Division I men’s basketball record he set in 1970. Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis needed a fifth season, one granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 144 games to rack up 3,664 points.
And, don’t forget, Maravich never had the benefit of a three-point line. There was also no shot clock, which would allow opposing teams to milk the clock, giving Maravich fewer possessions.
Maravich still has the record and no one will ever come close top his 44.18 points per game average.
Rest easy, Pete. You ARE the G.O.A.T.