This past weekend, I got up at dark-thirty, printed off the grand jury indictment of Donald Trump, read it through — twice — and sat silently, stunned at the humongous degree of arrogance, ignorance, or a combination of both, that it took to undermine the nation’s national security to such an extent.
As he left office, Donald J. Trump, the nation’s 45th president, knowingly loaded up hundreds of top secret and classified documents and transported them to his primary residence in Florida. There, at various times, the documents were stored on a ballroom stage, in the Trump family’s private quarters, in Trump’s office, and even in a bathroom, where boxes upon boxes of documents were stacked up like cordwood in …the shower. Seeing the photos included in the indictment, it was hard not be to gobsmacked by the fact the documents were dumped in a toilet… or that the bathroom had a massive chandelier.
Reading the indictment, the first federal indictment of any U.S. president, emotions were all over the place… like a Super Ball on steroids. Sadness hit home like a steamroller because of the abyss that exists in this country due to the toxic political climate that encourages such behavior; another level of sadness (coupled with anger) surfaced as it became apparent that a person elected to lead this country in 2016 had violated his oath of office on an unimaginable scale.
Trump, who campaigned on protecting the nation’s secrets, created real harm to our nation. After that emotional rollercoaster, a feeling of being totally askance set in, as thoughts flitted around about how ego and narcissistic tendencies that threaten our democracy could be embraced by so many residents; I am astonished that so many Americans believe that Trump’s words, that he is the object of a witch hunt, and is being vilified in a series of hoaxes designed to destroy his legacy and defile his followers.
The indictment is not a witch hunt or a hoax; Trump violated the law by, first removing government documents from a secure location, hiding the documents from investigators after being served with a subpoena, showing classified Information to outsiders with no security clearance, and lying to investigators.
In total, Trump left the White House with more than 300 top secret or classified documents.
You can believe Trump is innocent of all crimes, state or national, but more than a dozen of his confidents, including his company CFO, campaign workers, including his campaign CEO, his personal lawyer, national security advisor, a major fundraiser and his personal valet, have been indicted, tried and convicted or pled guilty to crimes orchestrated by Trump...
Yet Trump remains free.
When is enough truly enough? When do the EFT Cult (Earnest Followers of Trump) members wake up and realize that their leader, the country’s would-be emperor, has no clothes, that he lies when the truth would serve him better?
So far, he’s seems mostly immune to the realities of the justice system, despite the facts that.
— His foundation was shut down for misuse of funds.
— Trump University was shut down for fraud, millions in restitution paid to students.
— More than 20 women have accused him of sexual abuse; he paid off at least two women with whom he had affairs for their silence.
— A jury ordered him to pay $5 million to one woman who sued him for raping her.
— Investigations into his political and business dealings are ongoing in three states, and indictments are expected in several cases.
We are a nation of laws, and every resident should believe no one is above the law. That legal tenet rings a sour note so far in this case and often in cases involving those blessed (or cursed) with wealth, title or power.
As you reading this, the 45th president, candidate to be the 47th president, has been indicted due to the efforts of Jack Smith, a special prosecutor with an unimpeachable record of public service, and a grand jury in Florida.
From the indictment, it is clear:
— Trump knew he removed classified and top secret documents from the White House;
— He knew, and had stated publicly, the documents belonged to the government, had not been declassified and that he was determined to keep them.
— He encouraged his lawyers to lie to government agents about the documents in his possession.
— Some of the documents he ordered hidden concerned nuclear capabilities of other countries, countries supporting terroristic activities against the U.S., military intelligence briefs, as well as possible attack scenarios by the U.S. on other countries.
Read the indictment that is available via a Google search. If you do not read it, if you do not understand the pure, boiled-down essence of Trump evolves around his need for unfettered power, his insatiable greed and no-limits corruption, then you are complicit in perpetuating the lies that define Trump’s life, his administration and his legacy.
Just read the indictment. Please. Then research Jack Smith to ascertain if he is a liberal shill out to destroy Trump at all costs. What you will find is that Smith is a straight-shooter, a conscientious prosecutor with foes to punish or friends to favor.
If you are honest with yourself, if you recognize a degenerate politician when you look at facts, not social media fiction, you will see Donald Trump for what he is… a crook at heart, a crook in deeds and a broken sociopath who wants to take millions of people down with him when he crashes.