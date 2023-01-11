Speaker of the House: “The gentleman from California moves that business conducted in the U.S. House of Representatives be devoid of eccentricities and zaniness.”
Voice from the floor: ‘Whoooop! Me! Call on me!”
Chairman: “The chair recognizes the gentlewoman from Colorado, Lauren Boebert.”
Rep. Lauren Boebert; “Thank you, Mr. Speaker, Kevin baby, person, whatever. I believe that last remark was a personal attack on me, my family, my educational background (I do have my GED, you know!) and on my gender, which is female and I’m proud of it and plan to remain as such.”
Speaker: “Does the gentle(cough)woman have a point to make?
Boebert: “Yes. Wait! You made me interrupt my thought-train. Oh, yes, I take an umbrella to any remarks about me being full of zaniness or electricity.”
“Umbrella? You mean umbrage? Electricity?”
“You know what I mean! I didn’t go to Yale or Harvard, but I bring other things to the political table. Wait a minute. I had a point and you interfered with it being vocalimalized! Got it back! How many of my colleagues have worked at McDonald’s? Was a pipefitter on an oil line? Operated a bar where open carry was encouraged? Well, I have and I speak for the common man and woman. No immigrants, though. I don’t speak for them.”
The point of this bit of zany folderol is to make this point: Some elected members of the federal government are in office simply because they are zany, unpredictable, will fight when there is no reason to do so. Those people, like Louie Gohmert, Maxine Waters, Bernie Sanders, Matt Gaetz, AOC (so famous she is known by her initials after only a few years in Congress), Marjorie Taylor-Greene… all are there for one reason, to stir the pot and get personal attention and media face time. Some believe in the causes they espouse, but they are there because they believe their constituents want them to be the gadfly in government’s soup, to rant and rave and pontificate and demand government to do things that government will never do.
What Boebert and her “ilklings” will never understand is that democracy to not something you tear apart to get something better. There is no better than “democracy.” Utopia does not exist because the toxic devils of basic human nature in a slice of the population will spit on Utopian concepts.
You have to construct new democratic ideas from the core of democracy. Of course, this nation’s form of sodalist democracy is great… but there’s always room for improvement.
But you do not “improve” a traditional political party, or a country, by destroying it.
And that’s what Boebert and the Gang of Far-Right Zanies and the left’s hard-core socialists are doing, whether or not they realize it.
We need two strong political parties to provide a foundation of checks and balances, to offer diverse views on important subjects. We do not have that today. We have two fractured parties, both fighting internally and externally to be relevant.
The way they are going, the methods they are using to obtain nebulous objectives with half-cocked firebrands leading the charge… the future of America looks bleak.
And (grab a hand mirror), the only ones who can fix it is you.
Kevin, Kevin, Kevin!
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wanted the title of Speaker of the House of Representative added to his resume so badly that he sold his soul. And, then, to quote a social media meme, the check bounced.
McCarthy caved into the high-stakes shenanigans of the GOP branch of the The Suicide Squad and gave his 20 detractors the votes he needed to claim the speakership, possession of his heart, mind and soul. His abject wussiness in allowing folks like Boebert and Gaetz and Chip Roy to dictate the future of his speaker legacy will haunt him until he goes toes up.
His first move will be to gut the Ethics Committee, the single most vital committee in Congress to uncover and halt ethical violations by elected officials. The only takeaway from that announcement is that ethics in government is not important.
Under McCarthy’s leadership, government, as we know it should be, will cease. If he does anything the Holders of his Soul don’t like, according to a rule change McCarthy accepted, all it takes is a single House member to call for a vote to oust the speaker.
Wow! Think of C-Span Channel as the new “Family Feud.”
Money will become obsolete
Headline of the day that’ll make you go “WHOOOOOOAH”!
“Bank Robberies Fall to Zero for First Time in Cashless Denmark”
The world is headed there, you know— a cashless society heading right at you.
I was first exposed to the “no cash” policy at a small restaurant in Scotland in 2017. “No cash accepted” the small sign at the checkout counter read.
“Why?” I queried. The manager responded, “Don’t have to worry about being robbed or employee theft.”
Wow! That is brilliant.
I thought about my personal situation: I usually carry less than $25 in cash; I use it to buy items that are under $10 because I know the cost to a business of using credit cards.
But, if no business, anywhere, accepted cash… you fill in the blank with your personal opinion.