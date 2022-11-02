What elements of our society, of your life creates stress? What strikes fear in your heart, leaves you weak-kneed and wanting a glimpse of reality?
On a personal note, the fear I have is for the future of this country, this democracy, our very way of life.
It is fear that is driving the stupefying, perplexing wedge between people, between family members and is causing a deterioration of trust among citizens and elected officials.
Fear can be debilitating in the abstract and deadly in the absolute concrete form. What do you believe? And why do you believe it?
Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump?
If you believe that… why, exactly? More than 60 lawsuits, brought by Trump lawyers or supporters, were filed to overturn the election.
All, every single lawsuit, found no favor with judges, some of whom were appointed by then-President Trump.
Do those findings matter to you? Was the election still stolen?
Where, then, is the conspiracy? At what point does wild-eyed, simplistic, slobberjawed palaver from political pundits, and random ramblings from social media posts, become so much mush-headed meanderings from internet ne’r-do-wells rather than gospel truth?
Do you fear the truth? Would embracing the truism that Trump LOST the 2020 election diminish you as a person, or simply fog-up your opinion of your party of choice? Or do you just hate admitting you might be wrong?
Do you realize the aftermath of the Trump campaign in 2015-16 and his four years in office, plus his stance on key issues, is that the nation’s political structure and individuals of both parties has constructed and enhanced the rise of political violence in this country?
The current political climate — hot, sticky, off-kelter — can be traced back to that January day in 2008 when Barack Obama was inaugurated, (Are you shaking your head?) when Mitch McConnell met with GOP leaders and pledged to fight every administration project and make the nation’s first president of color a one-term wonder.
We all know how that turned out, but the rancor continued to build, the division widened and nothing worthwhile was accomplished during the president’s second term when the GOP gained control of the House and Senate.
Then along came Donald Trump and his divide-and-conquer game plan. First he attacked, belittled and ridiculed members of his own party — “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz, “Little Marco” Rubio and “Jeff Flakey” Flake. He expanded his insults to include “Crooked Hillary Clinton,” “Cryin’ Chuck” Grassley and “Crazy Bernie” Sanders.
But Trump being Trump (“Go big or go home!), his ridiculing rhetoric quickly turned to words of violence. Trump’s rally comments concerning dissenters are well-documented:
He instructed police at a rally to not be “too nice to demonstrators.”
He threatened to use to military to quell Black Lives Matter demonstrators and “solve the problem for (cities).”
He promised to pay the legal fees and fines for supporters who roughed up protestors at a campaign rally in 2016.
“Can’t you just shoot them? Shoot them in the legs or something,” he asked in response to the riot over the death of George Floyd.
Trump’s constant harangue about immigrants (from “Muslims” to “illegals”) was used by two bothers in Boston who were arrested for urinating on a homeless man and beating him with a metal pipe: “Trump was right. All these illegals need to be deported.”
Without being overly melodramatic, Trump, as a candidate and then as president, gave tacit approval to acts of domestic violence, i.e., political terrorism. Trump advocates violence against individuals or a small group knowing, or at least hoping, his words will impact an audience outside a particular situation.
When politicians with little moral temperament see a candidate or president talking trash and getting positive results in contributions and votes, the weakest of the pack will follow suit.
That’s why you have Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pushing an ad with her with a military style weapon saying “Fire Nancy” (Pelosi, speaker of the House.) It’s why Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona would compliment a man who claimed to have shot four migrants crossing the border, “This country needs you!” It’s why Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas’ First District was one of only four members of Congress to vote against an anti-lynching bill.
Hate. Racism. Fear. Power. Re-election. Those five elements add up to the feeling of helplessness and hopelessness that are contributing to the rise in uneven political discourse. Too many politicians, especially on the far-right side of the spectrum, are working overtime to tap into Trump’s base of folks that feel disenfranchised from the political system for whatever reason.
This nation is at a crucial junction; it’s a matter of keeping the democracy intact or form a new government, one more authoritarian, or fascist or vying for a theocracy.
Fear. I am fearful of where this country is headed, what the Nov. 8 election will say about us a nation, as freedom-loving people.
Having voted early, I know I did my duty as an American citizen and tried, after studious research, to vote for candidates who reflect my beliefs and address issues that are of concern to me. Often, and in this case, it is not voting “for someone” as much as “voting against someone” because of their stated positions and beliefs.
In my pocket when I went to the polls was a sheet of paper with quotes from two of the world’s peacemakers; I thought about those men when I voted.
Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. — John F. Kennedy
Nonviolence is the answer to the crucial political and moral questions of our time: the need for man to overcome oppression and violence without resorting to oppression and violence. Man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love. — Martin Luther King, Jr.
Vote. Vote your conscience. Vote for the future of our country.