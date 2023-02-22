This is a column I didn’t want to write. But, it’s an issue that is gaining oodles of attention on Facebook and YouTube and needs to be addressed.
Facts first.
1. Photographing or videoing people, any structure or other items that are clearly visible from public access property (sidewalks, public parking lots, parks or any building open to the public) is constitutionally protected. As a long-time newspaper and magazine photographer, I know the rules of the game and have had to pull out the First Amendment a few times to get elements of a story.
2. A person, any person, does not have to identify themselves, show identification or provide any information without being suspected of a specific crime or suspected of going to commit a crime. That specific crime must be articulated by law enforcement officials.
3. Law enforcement officials CAN request ID from any citizen, but the citizen is NOT REQUIRED to provide it or any other information unless formerly detained (see No. 2 above) or arrested.
4. No citizen is required to submit to a body search or search of a vehicle without stated probable cause — “suspicion” is not a reason for a probable cause search and/or seizure. Now, “reasonable suspicion” based on erratic driving, plus the smell of marijuana coming from the car or alcohol on the driver’s breath, COULD result in detainment and a vehicle search.
There are literally hundreds of videos, encompassing thousands of hours of “Constitution Audit” teams staking out public facilities, inviting law enforcement involvement, basically taunting them, to approach during live posts on social media. In virtually every single instance the videos are shot and aired to create the impression lawmen and women are untrained — a gotcha! moment for social media. The videographers are out to prove police officers, sheriff’s deputies, military police and private security officials do not know a “crime” from a constitutionally protected activity.
Yes, you can take a camera into a post office lobby area and film anything or anyone in public accessible areas.
Yes, you can walk down a public sidewalk or easement and film the exteriors of buildings that are accessible to the public — police stations, banks, military facilities, shopping centers (from strip malls to big box store malls) — as a First Amendment activity.
Yes, you can display a political sign containing words normally called “vulgar.” Free speech is protected by the Constitution.
If your community has ordinances prohibiting such activities, they are illegal and violate Supreme Court rulings.
You, nor any other person, do not need a reason for engaging in these activities. No, you do not have to explain your reason for filming. No, a law enforcement official cannot detain you … EVEN if you curse them or call them inappropriate names.
I mean, THEY CAN detain or arrest you, but they are violating the laws they are supposed to protect.
The photographing of private businesses or residences or people in public areas may not “seem right” but it IS a “protected right.”
More than 30 years ago, I wrote an opinion column in the News Messenger that resulted in a backlash barrage, especially from law enforcement, including the police chief, who was my friend.
The article basically stated there are three type of law enforcement officials: The dedicated law officer, who sees it as his/her duty to protect and serve; the officer who is just filling a time-and-work space, waiting for either an opportunity to open up that is more lucrative, or waiting for retirement; the macho-man gun nut who gets giddy over power-tripping the supposed influence he/she can wield over fellow citizens.
My opinion has not changed in the past decades. The so-called do-gooder Constitution advocates — American Audit, Opportunistic Activist Amagansett Press, Media News Company, among many others — creating videos of misguided, uncaring or ill-informed law officers are faux news gatherers who exist for the single purpose of attracting attention from skittish citizens and law officers and proving most people do not know the rights protected by the Constitution.
Unfortunately, they are right. Too many rank-and-file officers, the ones who most regularly interact with the public, do not know the laws covering freedoms of the press, speech, illegal search and seizure, and permitted access to public property.
That said, the photographers, for the most part, do know the laws and correctly state the facts to officers who are not properly versed in the rights of citizens.
The sad fact is there are two types of ‘constitution auditors”: The respectful videographers who want to educate police and public … and the total jerks, who do whatever they can to escalate the encounter for a heightened dramatic effect captured on video.
Total jerks. That term applies to some of the “Amendment Audit” teams, whose members scream and curse and create an unnecessary disturbance just to solicit confrontation.
Total jerks? That term can be applied to Category No. 3 of law officers. You’ve seen those officers: Tough exterior presence, swagger when they walk, bow up when their perceived authority is questioned, regularly misquote the law and try to intimidate a subject with threats to get what they want.
The over-the-top videos, if nothing else, should be considered free training fodder for anyone seeking a job or career in law enforcement.
On the surface, the videos are appalling. It is atrocious that so many police officials do not know basic rights afforded any citizen; it is also horrendous many of the constitution audit “journalists” are simply trying to create a confrontation to prove a point, rather than simply educate the public and law enforcement personnel.
Bottom line: Know your duties and responsibilities as a law office; know your rights as a citizen. And, avoid confrontation when possible in all situations possible. There’s enough craziness in life without adding to the mix.