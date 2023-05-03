Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma are known as the Four States area. They are all states that benefitted from westward migration, that benefitted from the exploration of abundant natural resources, that are proud of their cultural similarities as well as their myriad differences.
They all are also states led by Republican governors who are ignoring base societal problems while touting divisive policies; all want to control the behavior of citizens and residents alike in mirror images that can only be described as draconian.
While all four are known for an abundance of state parks and wildlife refuge areas, offering outdoor enthusiasts endless opportunities to enjoy nature’s bounties, none of the states are anywhere near the top of the chart on providing superior basic education; healthcare for residents, especially women; low crime rates in major cities; or myriad family services categories.
Book banning, suppression of individual rights and pro-birth agendas are front and center in their respective legislatures.
Race relations in all four states could be described as “fair to poor,” depending on specific location; immigrants are expected to “stay in their place” and gerrymandering to “control” voters is mandated by conservative factions.
Seldom a day goes by that one of these governors doesn’t poke another stick in the eye of humanity. After five people — all living, breathing human beings, including a 9-year-old boy — were executed by a neighbor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott saw fit to describe the victims as “illegal aliens.”
Across the Red River into Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Sanders, whose state fares poorly in practically any category associated with public education, is pushing to allocate money for public education into the coffers of private schools.
Gifting private schools with tax dollars undermines the fiscal future of public schools and and the future of a majority of our children. Why would any public servant, much less the state’s top elected official, take such action?
In Louisiana, this week’s edition of “60 Minutes” revealed that state leads the nation in the mortality rate of expectant and new mothers... and their babies.
(Note: All four states are evangelistically “pro-birth” but not necessarily “pro-health” when it comes to women’s health care.)
Oklahoma ranks 45th in quality of education and 40th in the child-wellbeing category.
Bottom line: All four states need political help to assist in turning its ills into positives. But with the present political environment, how is that even possible?
Banks in Good Shape
Many people were worried about the future of banks after recent stories about some bank failures.
Silly people!
Turns out the Fed rate hikes that spelled doom for smaller fries like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were a boon to the big banks since they could charge more for loans.
JPMorgan, the biggest of the hugest banks, posted record revenues and saw its profits spike to $12.6 billion, 52 percent more than the same quarter last year. Citigroup, the third largest U.S. bank, racked up $4.6 billion in profit, while Wells Fargo, the fourth largest, kept the hot streak going with a 32 percent increase in profits from the first quarter of 2022 to just under $5 billion.
That means the banking behemoths have made it through the chaos caused by the biggest bank failures since 2008 not just unscathed but stronger.
Whew! Glad everything is all right in The Land of Richie Rich.
MTG Knows ‘Moms’
America’s Happy Harpy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the True North of Trumpian dysphoria, the moral compass of sociopathic proctologists, the human equivalent of a shingles outbreak, made a statement that enhances her sterling reputation as a leading Republican mouth-breather.
Are you ready?
The elected federal official speaketh:
“Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told a woman with stepchildren that she is ‘not a mother’ in her latest outburst at a House hearing.”
Greene’s callous assessment of the value, worth and status of people who take on the role of parents is beneath contempt. In her zeal to be in the public spotlight, even if it means she putting pettiness, petulance and piety on public display, she shows the world her true self: A festering, bilious, toxic human hemorrhoid with no understanding about love or familial relationships.
To those who elected her and to those that support her views… for shame.
As the song goes:
“Well, you can have her, I don’t want her,
She didn’t love me anyway.
She only wanted someone to play with
But all I wanted was love to stay.
Well, you get stuck with the wrong woman
There’s only one thing that you can do:
Just dig a hole and jump right in it,
And pull the ground right over you.”
The GOP Stands…?
Today’s Republican Party stands for… what, exactly?
Authoritarianism? Assuredly.
Doctrine of isolationism? You betcha.
Standardization of curriculum and suppression of free thought in education? Oh, yeah.
Pushing white nationalism and extreme Christian dogma? Yes and yes.
Suppressing woman’s role in society by subjugating them to restrictive laws. Whew… true.
Further division of society’s haves and have nots. Startlingly clear by pushing legislation to assist the rich.
Remove societal safety nets, i.e., curtailing Social Security and Medicare. Some Republicans openly advocating massive changes to these social programs.
Control elections through severe gerrymandering. Of course.
The 2023 version of the GOP is full of s4elf-righteous indignation without a whisper of empathy or compassion for this country’s citizens in general.
It is more concerned with WWDonaldD, than WWJD.