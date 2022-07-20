For some reason, the words “liberal” and “conservative” have become derogatory spit-words, mean-spirited labels spewed at anyone who disagrees with a certain point of view. The benign words identifying ideologies have been weaponized, toxified and morphed into malignant, hateful forms: Libtard, right-wing wackos, snowflake, bigot, commie, elitist, activist, extremist, ideologue, lemming, loon, misogynist, racist, obstructionist, fanatic, shill, thug, weenie, troll, twit, zealot.
Personally, because of my writing opinion columns, I am most often referred to as a “liberal” by detractors. Honestly, I AM a liberal when it comes to civil rights and persona freedom issues, and I AM a conservative when it comes to fiscal issues. I want all the civil rights programs… but don’t want to pay for them without revenues to balancing the national checkbook.
Getting down to “stickier” issues, I do not want the government to stick its elephant-like nose in my bedroom... or in my doctor’s office, and what goes on in the arena of my religious beliefs is between me and God. Congress is not needed, invited or should not in any manner be concerned with my personal choices or beliefs as long as no laws are broken or when public health take precedence. To that end, any laws which interfere with my personal choices in life, love and religion should be labeled “deplorable” and stricken from the official record.
What is needed in this country is a total review of ALL laws at every level of government and any law that infringes on the personal choices of people — citizens and residents alike — should be, after a summary review, summarily dismissed. Any government on any level, local, state or national, that creates laws based on archaic thoughts or from cherry-picked passages from any religious or academic tome should be scrutinized closely with any obsolete parts being targeted for removal.
Back in the early 1980s, I was the new publisher of the Marshall News Messenger. I wanted to write something to let residents know I was both interested and invested in the community.
I researched city ordinances and wrote a column on some laws on the books that no longer were needed or enforceable. One law, which had been on the for more than 100 years, clearly prohibited anyone carrying a “pair of wire pliers” on their person within the city limits. One can only surmise that, at some point, cutting fences was a ‘thing” and the city council wanted to put a stop to it. As a stunt, I walked into city hall with two pair of pliers, one visible in my hip pocket and one in my hand and had conversations with several city officials; I was not arrested or even cited.
Some laws are more noxious in intent… like laws aimed at curtailing personal freedom, which harms no one, except to, maybe, step on their personal mental aversions.
Some obnoxious laws are aimed at certain individuals. If, for example, I am gay or of color or follow a religion different from you, that is WHO I am, not just WHAT I am. Why would any thinking, rational person claim that is an abomination and that I must change my wiring and become straight or try and change my color or become a Baptist? Both the Old and New Testaments have passages about the “abomination” associated with all kinds of “sins.”
One of the most popular to hold on high by those proclaiming to be Christians is same-sex relationships. However, Jesus in all his words and preaching, never once mentioned homosexual relations.
Taking that issue to a natural conclusion, certain versions of the Bible have revised ‘homosexual” acts to read as “perverted” acts. Early Hebrew and Greek versions of the Bible include sex acts with children as the abomination, but over time the “act” was broadened to include any sexual act at between same sexes.
If in all his words, not once did Jesus even mention that particular “abominable sin,” I’m with Jesus on the issue: What people do in their personal relationship is not my business.
What the heck is liberal world order?
I have seen the phrase ‘liberal world order’ more in the last several years than in the rest of life combined.
So, we’re all on the same page: “The liberal world order was established in the aftermath of World War II by the United States and its allies. Their aim is to gain hegemony or dominance in key areas — political, fiscal and international cooperation — in their respective regions.
According to a essay by the Bookings Institute, a non-profit, public policy organization, “China and Russia pose the greatest challenges to the world order because of their relative military, economic, and political power and their evident willingness to use it, which makes them significant players in world politics and, just as important, because the regions where they seek strategic dominance.“
Cutting to the chase, to use a well-worn cliché, China and Russia pose the greatest challenge to the relatively peaceful and prosperous international order, in which the U.S. is a dominant force. Without coordination, cooperation and communication between like-minded, peace-seeking nations, and without organizations like the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, militaristic regimes would tend to constantly work expand their sphere of influence.
So, before you start bad-mouthing the U.S. commitment to the United Nations or advocate for withdraw from NATO…stop and think about the famous quote attributed Benjamin Franklin: “We must all hang together or, most assuredly, we will all hang separately.”
And, we know, for certain, Russia and China will gladly furnish the rope.
— George S. Smith is a former publisher of the Marshall News Messenger.