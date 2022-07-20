For some reason, the words “liberal” and “conservative” have become derogatory spit-words, mean-spirited labels spewed at anyone who disagrees with a certain point of view. The benign words identifying ideologies have been weaponized, toxified and morphed into malignant, hateful forms: Libtard, right-wing wackos, snowflake, bigot, commie, elitist, activist, extremist, ideologue, lemming, loon, misogynist, racist, obstructionist, fanatic, shill, thug, weenie, troll, twit, zealot.

Personally, because of my writing opinion columns, I am most often referred to as a “liberal” by detractors. Honestly, I AM a liberal when it comes to civil rights and persona freedom issues, and I AM a conservative when it comes to fiscal issues. I want all the civil rights programs… but don’t want to pay for them without revenues to balancing the national checkbook.

Recommended For You


— George S. Smith is a former publisher of the Marshall News Messenger.

Tags