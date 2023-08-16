Look at your school-age children. Your grandchildren and great-grands.
Really. Look. At. Them.
Are they going to be as ready to face the future as have past generations?
Trauma, startlingly real, yet esoteric, trauma has touched young lives — increase in school violence, the COVID pandemic, decline in educational standards across the curriculum spectrum, increase in homeschool instruction by unqualified parent-teachers, continued harassment and attack on public education by elected officials and parents with personal agendas, online classes resulting in a loss of social skills and interaction, and a marked increase of ignorant public input into school policies — has placed at-risk students in a no-win situation in a global economy.
There has always been a shortage of good, qualified, motivated teachers; today, across the nation, that shortage has become a catastrophic event threatening our children’s future
Less than a year ago, a national survey pinpointed a severe problem: 45 percent of school districts were not fully staffed with teachers. That figure has increased this new school year.
Put that figure beside the decrease in school funding in some states as right-wing politicians create legislation mandating funds to be diverted to private institutions, including church schools and home school instruction.
Add all that together with the fact that many districts and their school board members, especially in rural districts across the nation, are not equipped to adequately assess problems of a national, or even local, level and divine solutions to prepare students for the remainder of the 21st Century.
That’s why school boards hire qualified administrators… to project, plan, budget, motivate and set an active agenda for positive achievement for students, administration staff, teachers and staff.
But here’s the rub: More and more school boards, pushed by influential parents or activist groups, are kowtowing to national trends and/or local pressure, to set abhorrent patterns of instruction based on social media posts or partisan political palaver.
Books with intrinsic historical or literary value are being ordered removed from school libraries; significant historical reailties, including the history of slavery in the U.S., as well as the sordid story of the westward expansion and confiscation of lands occupied by Native Americans, are being expunged from required school curricula.
Social media, in addition to carrying misinformation on (pick a subject), is dumbing down students’ ability to simply communicate, verbally or in written form.
As one college adjunct instructor stated, “I am amazed that some students, recent high school graduates mainly, write a research paper and omit periods at the end or sentences, don’t know the purpose of a semi-colon, or how to properly set paragraphs.
“Many students in my classes don’t keep up with current events, don’t vote or feel a need to register and participate in the democratic process. But they can tell you that Taylor Swift gave her Eras Tour truck drivers a gift of $200,000 each for driving her stage equipment from venue to venue.”
One of many students’ core acquisitions today is a quality artificial intelligence application; this purchase allows one to bypass what is referred to as the RAT Theory of writing scholarly works: Research. Analyze. Think.
There’s the rub: Thinking is going out of style. We read something on the internet; it must be true. Via the internet and its seemingly endless variety of information sites — Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, text, thousands of sites featuring news content, Instagram, Telegraph and Truth Social, which does not count the explosion of podcasts and YouTube commentaries (“Did you see the video of the cat playing “Clair de Lune” on the piano?”) — we have an inexhaustible supply of clap-trap brouhaha-ish rhetoric.
Stop. Think. What are we doing to our children? What values are we passing along to the next generation? Doing it quicker is better? Don’t think, just use AI? No need to conscientious and thoroughly research a subject when an app can do it in less than 10 seconds?
We are watching as the test scores for entrance into U.S. college tank. What are we doing about it? Do you care that in a global survey of education rankings, the U.S. (drum roll!) was ranked from fourth to 15th, depending on the category. Overall, we spend a ton of money for substandard results.
Math scores (2021) place U.S. students at seventh place behind such countries as Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, China and South Korea.
In one survey, the nation ranks sixth in the “most educated” country, with Canada, Japan, and Israel taking the Top 3 spots. In reading, our students rank 13th out of 79 regions or countries.
The U.S. ranks either No. 8 or No. 14 in the world in percent of residents with higher education degrees, depending on specified criteria.
Okay, what are our elected leaders going to do about it? What plans do local school officials have to correct the trend? More importantly, what are you going to do about it?
After all, big problems often boil down to individuals seeing a problem and working with other like-minded individuals to seek a solution.
It’s not that everyone should be college educated, just that everyone should be educated… so our country can not only survive, but thrive in a global economy.