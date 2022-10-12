Column alert: If you believe the Constitution allows citizens to own any weapon, any caliber, regardless of intended or purported use, that you should be able to purchase weapons in any way possible with large loopholes in existing laws, and that lobbyists for gun manufacturers really care about saving human lives instead of selling weapons, please... do not read this column.
I own guns. I love to plink and target practice; I enjoy shooting clay pigeons with my shotgun and walking through the woods with my semi-automatic .22 pistol and/or rifle looking for gamboling squirrels to be a part of wild critter stew.
What I don’t love are laws that allow virtually anyone, regardless of background (think loopholes in the law here, folks), members of the human race who are perpetually angry at everything, including being part of the human race, psychopaths, ex-military (who are still living on the battlefield), alcoholics, drug addicts, out-of-sorts teenagers who have been “wronged,” and anyone who has no compunction about drawing a firearm and shooting someone just for the heck of it or even if they think they might, just maybe, have a legitimate reason.
I’m not talking about eliminating guns... and no politician — none — who wants to get elected is ether. We should all be talking about creating laws that have teeth (like the Brady Bill that Congress let lapse almost 20 years ago).
That common sense bill was passed after the assassination attempt on President Reagan and the wounding of his aide, James Brady. It was thrown by the wayside because sellers of guns and people who make their living trying to make sure than the U.S. has more guns than any country on the planet paid our elected officials millions of dollars to ensure guns — all makes and models — are readily available at a storefront near you.
For folks who believe they have a right to own any gun you want because the Constitution tells you it’s okay, read the durn thing, OK! Do you know who wrote it? James Madison is the supposed main author; contrary to some writings, he didn’t invent the idea of keeping arms handy (for all kinds of good reasons in the 1700s); that concept was pre-existing in common law and in early state constitutions.
The Second Amendment of the Constitution, cited by any-weapon-any-time advocates, is plain in its intent: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Of course, there are two arguments (aren’t there always two or more?) surrounding these 26 (one hyphenated) words: That it is the right of every citizen to own weapons, any weapon, and, that the amendment is intended to only mean the military, i.e., “militia.”
The fact that multiple mass murders in this nation’s history have taken place within the last decade or so ought to cause some alarm bells to clang at 268 decibels. People, like me, like you, should be saying, “Enough it enough!”
There is a fervor in this country brought on a political dichotomy that defies definition. People are angry; politicians are angry. It seems as if everyone is more divided, more over-bearing, more assertive, more in-your-face than ever before. The political climate has broken up families, used as reason for divorce, created overt animosities where no existed previously.
Despite the divided rhetoric, the next-to-last-president called for hatred and violence, and did all he could to create a more divided America. More and more people, drowning in hopelessness, self-pity and loathing, are turning to readily available weapons with the potential of doing harm for the simple reason that they can and, for now, it’s legal to own weapons designed to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time.
Yet a majority of congressmen and women are content to ignore plausible solutions, and gleefully accept blood money from gun manufacturers and their lobbyists, ignore realistic fixes for loopholes, which, in effect, allows for dreamers and schemers of mass executions to do their dastardly deeds with little or nothing stop them.
In a phrase, a majority of our elected officials are cowards. They back down from well-monied interests and send “thoughts and prayers” to those slaughtered by mind-melding “superheroes” or mentally ill folks who can obtain guns readily.
Since the Columbine High School massacre 23 years ago, when 13 were slaughtered, the mass shootings keep piling up: Uvalde. Sandy Hook. Aurora. Thousand Oaks. Orlando. Las Vegas. Virginia Tech. Sutherland. Remember these names. Remember the women and children who died by gunfire while they were being educated, having fun and praying to the god of their choice.
Those murders didn’t have to be. But similar events will happen again because we, as a people, are too weak or scared or arrogant or fearful to do the right thing.
Shake your head and cry for the victims and their families. Send up your thoughts and prayers and then sleep tight because you have done your duty as a citizen.
But know this: Me, you, elected officials and everyone who does nothing substantial and tangible to stop the carnage are cowards, through and through.
Maybe the first step is to vote for those who want to see an end to this carnage of our citizens and to set reasonable and sensible gun laws that will help deter mass shootings.