I get no pleasure in watching the Trumpization of the Republican Party. The experiment in tearing-it-down-to-build-it-up has been a horrible exercise in the unsubtle art of self-mutilation and has left the entire country, not to mention the GOP, torn asunder.
It’s hard to ignore the results of the four years of the Trump Administration and his antics for the past two years; it has been like watching Elon Musk eat a cereal box full of meth… total chaos. I focus instead on the Nov. 8 midterm elections, where Trump was basically thumped as some of his hand-picked candidates were sent to the sidelines by opponents spouting common sense policy suggestions.
The country has suffered mightily from thousands of examples of misinformation spewed into the ether via television talking heads or social media posts from partisan hacks. Thus, into the brain pans of millions go slobberjawed misinformation; too many people chose to accept the irrational, partisan statements on behalf of a historically failed ideology rather than read, research and analyze data and facts without a partisan filter.
In a phrase, these folks were brainwashed as they were spoon-fed tidbits of information that fed into individualized primal prejudices. Trump and his choir made it OK to verbally attack those that disagree with a narrow-minded ideology, made it acceptable to consider violence one way to ensure a desired end result, and created a trendy movement that allowed like minds to congregate so specific think-speak could be disseminated.
But, in this election, more voters defied traditional thinking and did say, quietly in the sanctuary of the voting booth, no more. They were not going to follow historical midterm tradition. They deemed the future of the country is more important than lop-sided demagoguery.
Thus, the promised mid-term GOP sweep of both House and Senate did not materialize. And, as predicted, the bugaboo being blamed boiled down to a familiar target: Rigged elections!
That excuse has been beaten worse than a dead mule; the GOP cannot ride the phrase any further, especially after more than 60 lawsuits have been tossed out by judges selected by presidents of both parties.
One thing is certain: Trump will not give up, step aside or give up. It is not his nature to be conciliatory or to admit when he is wrong.
Get ready for Trump Tarnation Nation, Part 2.
When churches break apart
In my life, I have been a member of three churches that broke apart.
One church lost half its members when the congregation could not agree (ready?) on the color of carpet, wine or royal blue; the other split-the-sheets, so to speak, because of a difference of opinion on how to handle an upcoming election on going from a liquor-free county to one more tolerant of imbibing.
I should say I split from that particular church because I refused to sign a petition passed around by the pastor who was protesting the election. He wanted 100 percent of the church membership to sign the petition. As editor of the local newspaper, I was already on record as supporting the ordinance, using two reasons for doing so: Increase in tax revenue and fewer deaths on the curvy Ozark Mountain roads traveling to and from Missouri to get alcoholic beverages.
The pastor, trying to make a point, looked at me in the Sunday School class and blatantly told me folks like me were going to hell.
That was the day I got religion and became a Methodist.
Now, the United Methodist Church is facing a theological split over, not carpet color or alcohol, but sexuality. The prospect of permitting same-sex marriages and the ordination of openly gay clergy has not been received well by some conservatives, which is an extreme understatement.
For some members, clergy and denomination leaders, the idea of gay clergy, bishops and sanctifying same-sex marriages was abhorrent and worthy of tearing the 238-year-old denomination apart.
At a recent church meeting, a deacon took an anonymous poll of the small congregation and, from a follow-up letter, I found out I was the lone vote to remain with the traditional Methodist Church and not follow the Global Methodist Church sect.
My thinking was simple; WWJD? Not one word is credited to Jesus about same sex love or marriage. In fact, although I have never heard a preacher of any denomination tell this story, Jesus healed a gay centurion, the partner of a Roman soldier.
Both Matthew 8:5-13 and Luke 7:1-10 relate how a centurion asked Jesus to heal a young man referred to as his pais, a word commonly used at that time to refer to a younger partner (boy, servant, slave) in a same sex relationship.
The division of any entity — family members, association, company, political party, etc. — is troubling. In the case of the Methodist Church, the split put a damper on my soul.
I am not leaving my church; my church left me.
— George S. Smith is a former publisher of the Marshall News Messenger.