“Trump spending so much donor cash on lawyer bills there’s ‘not a lot left’ to fund actual campaign.”
This headline about ex-president Donald Trump makes some assumptions that may or may be not be totally accurate; the fact, however, still remains that the former-and-wants-to-be-future president has a litany of legal problems that are sucking up money like a commercial Hoover.
The pending legal cases — civil and criminal — that are filed or expected to be filed in the near future keep a virtual colony of lawyers billing an astronomical amount of hours daily. Trump tweets or emails his “donor” list or he Facebooks daily about the need for money for his 2024 campaign; campaign donations are paying his legal bills.
Some are civil suits stemming from his pre-presidential business dealings; others are defamation claims from women he allegedly assaulted; still pending are criminal probes and civil actions that scrutinize his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
In a phrase, Donald J. Trump is racking up thousands of dollars an hour in legal bills from a swarm of lawyers in multiple states.
On one front, the criminal possibilities, Trump has one thing going for him — history. No former president has ever been indicted. That includes the “I am not a crook!” crook Richard Nixon, who resigned the presidency and then was pardoned by President Gerald Ford.
There’s a house-odds chance — better than average: Trump will be first ex-president to be indicted, maybe on two fronts, for the classified documents he squirreled way at Mar-a-Lago and ensuing lies about turning them all in to investigators, and for his words and actions leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack by his supporters on Congress.
Trump’s classified files case has a court date for next May, right in the middle of campaign season. Other trial dates will be forthcoming before and after that trial; Trump will be a very busy man from now until the General Election.
What are the cases against him? Trump has already been legally forced to dissolve the Trump Foundation for misuse of funds, ordered to close Trump University and make restitution to students, and ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million for “raping” her in a department store fitting room.
Now, Trump will more than likely have to face Carroll again in a follow-up suit for defamation for him accusing her of fabricating a rape allegation, proving that Trump is his own worse enemy and a horrible client for lawyers.
Other suits include;
Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has a suit changing Trump with defrauding her out of part of her family inheritance.
Ithaca Capital is suing Trump’s hotel management company for fraud in federal court. Primarily, Ithaca claims that Trump representatives exaggerated the value of a Panama hotel during Ithaca’s negotiations to purchase it.
A class action suit of a group of plaintiffs have filed a class action against the Trump family and their business, alleging that the Trumps used their brand to scam investors into paying for worthless business opportunities.
There are at least five separate lawsuits brought by elected officials and from police officers in various departments in relationship to the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
The NAACP has filed suit against Trump for a voting rights case and post-election action.
The New York attorney general has sued Trump and his children concerning the possible inflating of property values to avoid tax liabilities. Trump has countersued in federal court against actions by the attorney general; Trump was deposed by refused to answer questions due to his right not to incriminate himself.
Scotland has filed suit fort “unexplained” wealth concerning the Trump golf course in that country.
A group of New York City protestors had a lawsuit settled after allegations they were assaulted by Trump Tower security guards.
Charges are expected following a months-long investigation into Trump’s phone call prior to the 2020 election to Georgia state election officials about “finding’ votes to switch the state from Biden to Trump.
Bottom line: Trump and his lawyers are going to be very busy over the next year or so.
About all those mass shootings…
Headline: US surpasses 400 mass shootings so far in 2023
What counts as a mass shooting? It depends on the data source.
Different organizations use diverse criteria to identify “mass shootings,” making for confusing research and ensuing narrative. One organization believes a mass shooting is four or more victims, some shot dead, some wounded; another states it is five or more shot dead. Thus, the total “mass shootings” this year can be as low as 29 or as high as “more than 400.”
This vital statistic needs clarity, a one-definition-fits-all declaration so everyone is on the same page and apples are not counted as oranges and vise versa.
This cultural phenomenon, particularly geared to the gun culture mentality of the United States, is too important to quibble over numbers.
From a single reference, a mass shooting should be something simple, like “Four or more people shot in a single, generalized location.” That, at the very least, would put emphasis on the number of incidents where guns were being used to harm multiple targets.