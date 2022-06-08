Aren’t you proud, East Texas, proud that your U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is leaving office after having been labeled time and again “goofy,” “wacko,” “certified nut job” and “dumbest congressman” ever!
It’s a blessing for the district, really, that the former judge decided to play Don Quixote at a big windmill and run for attorney general. Of course, he had his hat handed to him by current office holder, Ken Paxton, who, despite being under indictment, had sufficient statewide clout and name recognition to easily win the primary. Gohmert, the former judge, couldn’t unseat an indicted officeholder. Wow!
Some of my East Texas friends and frienenemies have told me Gohmert represents the values of the district. Please, say it ain’t so. By his words —again and again —Gohmert has proven himself to be a fraudulent fake, nonsensical flake, a brazen bigot and a man quick with a quip who has the moral backbone of a pretzel.
He, like a majority of elected officials from both parties, would say literally anything to keep campaign money flowing from special interests and keep the avid attention and unwarranted accolades from his supporters. His only allegiance has been tied to greed, power and reelection.
Having met Gohmert (even shared a dais with him once several years ago), he is, in a word, vacuous. There seems to be a mental cog missing from when a thought calls his mouth to attention and when the words slide out between his teeth.
Steve Schmidt, a longtime political consultant to national Republican candidates (George Bush, John McCain and Arnold Schwartzenegger) said emphatically about Gohmert: “When you think about Gohmert, you think about America’s crazy people.”
He finished up an interview this way: “He is truly nuts.”
It’s not that Gohmert is alone in the contest to find the dumbest legislator. Dumbness reigns right now in Washington-on-the-Deficit. There’s a herd of new Louie wannabes out there
There’s Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert and Paul Gosar and a bunch of other mini-Louies in state legislatures from Michigan to the deep South.
Oh, you want examples? Of Gohmert’s craziness? His history of mangling thoughts, statements and mixing history with fantasy is legendary.
He has a history of trafficking in anti-immigrant conspiracy theories. In July 2010, Rep. Gohmert offered up his “terror babies” conspiracy theory in a House speech, claiming “[terrorists] would get [pregnant women] into the United States to have a baby... then they would turn back where they could be raised and coddled as future terrorists... and then one day, 20, 30 years down the road, they can be sent in to help destroy our way of life.”
Oh, it gets better:
Gohmert said that we shouldn’t spend resources fighting for LGBTQ equality because ... “if we ever had to leave Earth, we’d never choose a same-sex couple to help populate the moon.”
“The Supreme Court said... ‘We are your God. Forget what God, Moses, Jesus ever said, we are your God now, the five of us (then) in the majority, you do as we tell you.’ We have two of them [Ginsburg and Kagan] who had done same-sex marriages before they participated, they were disqualified, but they illegally participated, it’s an illegal decision, and it’s time to start impeaching judges and remove them from the Supreme Court.”
Rep. Gohmert seems preoccupied with gays in the military: “What do you think [Afghan fighters] will think when they hear that not only did we tolerate what was being done to their boys by people under our authority, but we turn around and approve a Secretary of the Army that they as moderate Muslims believe is just an atrocious thing? They’re going to think that that is quite consistent with us approving of what was going on between the older men in authority and these boys.”
And, “I’ve had people say, ‘Hey, you know, there’s nothing wrong with gays in the military. Look at the Greeks.’ Well, you know, they did have people come along who they loved that was the same sex and would give them massages before they went into battle. But you know what, it’s a different kind of fighting, it’s a different kind of war, and if you’re sitting around getting massages all day ready to go into a big, planned battle, then you’re not going to last very long.”
Re: Limiting high capacity gun magazine: ‘...once you make it 10, then why would you draw the line at 10? What’s wrong with nine? Or 11? And the problem is once you draw that limit, it’s kind of like marriage when you say it’s not a man and a woman any more, then why not have three men and one woman, or four women and one man, or why not somebody has a love for an animal?”
But, Gohmert, even with one foot out the door, isn’t done yet, making news with this recent headline: “Republicans can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI gent or they’re coming after you.”
Yeah, Louie, that’s the problem with those pesky laws, some folks take them seriously.