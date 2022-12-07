The country’s list of ills: Unreasonable hatred. Overt racism. Anti-Semitism. LBTGQ bashing. Widespread violence. Protests turning into riots. Disdain for immigrants. Disdain for authority. Political partisanship. Culture warfare. “Wokeness” vs. whatever. Educational edicts. Book banning. Christian nationalism. Overt partisan gerrymandering. Biased judiciary. Women’s rights. Voting rights. Gun rights/open carry. Widespread “election fraud”. “Conspiracy” theories. Insurrection talk.
These issues are placing the nation’s political landscape under a shroud of doubt, fear and constant turmoil, preventing any meaningful legislation from being seriously considered by both parties, by both congressional chambers, by those elected to look out for ALL residents. This inactivity is malignant malfeasance which threatens the nation’s democracy.
The Republican leadership has already promised the GOP-controlled House WILL investigate President Biden’s son Hunter for his global business dealings, and investigate the January 6 committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his role as Covid advisor, cutting off aid for Ukraine, and take a run at impeaching Biden and Security of Homeland Security Alejendro Mayorkas. Oh, and certain leaders have mentioned 40-50 “other” investigations are being considered.
Wow! A busy schedule without adding in global terrorist threats, China’s bully-boy tactics in Taiwan and techno incursions, Russia’s showing its muscles, Iran’s constant human right abuses, the domestic economic picture, and overt attacks on the sanctity of Social Security and Medicare. The list of problems facing citizens is long, and should be on the minds of every official.
But, and this BUT is as big as the Montana sky, as a collective, our officials are more interesting in maintaining personal power, enhancing their legacy and creating havocs in the opposing party’s ranks than in looking out for Ben Tom, Muffy, Eduardo or Jaquala Citizen.
The Republican-controlled House (as of next month) has already set its sights on hearings to batter the Jan. 6 Committee and its treatment of “patriots” who wanted to undermine the Constitution-ordained business of peaceful transfer of power after a general election. This ploy, like pursuing the global business dealings of Hunter Biden and going waist-deep in trying to discredit Fauci, will backfire.
If promises mean anything, the House will, along party lines, impeach President Biden in the first quarter of 2023. And, if the saying “paybacks are hell” means anything, they will impeach Biden a second time leading up to the 2024 general election.
Following conspiracy theories just to keep former President Donald Trump and his base supporters happy is not a way to rebuild a party hell-bent on self-destruction. The very fact that Trump is running for president and picking up endorsements from “name” GOPers shows how dysfunctional the party has become.
It’s like the followers of Jim Jones, after drinking the poisoned fruit punch, the GOP is using the famous line from the movie, “Oliver Twist” — “Please, sir, may I have some more?”
Ye is cray-cray
Why is any media outlet defiling the term “news” by running story upon story about Mr. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West or Ye, as he now prefers?
Ye, singular, is a news item because he announced he is an announced presidential candidate in 2024 and an avowed American white supremacist is, for now, his advisor, as was a white homosexual rightwing nut, who quit the campaign earlier this week in a snit.
And it is newsworthy that he descended the ladder of ”billionaire” to the “low millionaire” rung because he decided being loudly and profanely anti-Semitic was cool.
Oh, and it is news, one can suppose, that is has to pay $220,000 for child support for North West, Psalm, Chicago, Saint and Tiffany. (Just kidding on the last name!)
He has released 353 songs, y’all! Now, that’s newsworthy.
I am a boomer but could only name several of his songs, some of which are very famous to those who follow his genre of tunes.
You know ‘em, right, homs?
I remember 10 years or so ago singing along with “Golddigger,” a tribute to now ex-wife KK; “Black Skinhead,” apparently a look into his Jew-bashing future; and my personal favorite, on which my grandkids and I like to harmonize around a bonfire — “N— in Paris.”
There are risks to creating icons and celebrities from dasdardly flawed human beings who only crave attention, money, power and are fueled by one or more of the Seven Deadly Sins: Lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and pride.
Ye is visibly afflicted with five of the seven and possibly all seven; maybe he wants to become proficient at all seven to emulate The Donald.
And some people worship him because…?
Anything for attention
I get a kick out of who-dat? celebrities and politicians trying to get their 15 seconds of fame by finger-pointing and name-calling. It would be kinda cute, if it were not so destructive to the rules of equity, truth and justice.
Rep. Scott (Who?) Perry, R-Penn., says Democrats are weaponizing former President Donald Trump’s tax returns in an “unprecedented breach of individual liberty and individual privacy.”
The House Ways and Means Committee last week gained access to six years of Trump’s tax returns after the Supreme Court paved the way for the release of records he long sought to keep secret.
Rep. Perry: It was Trump who, for seven years, fought to keep his records secret after promising the American people to release them; it was Trump who moved from the position of “absolutely” going to release tax returns to take the stance to do so was “political persecution.” Federal law gives investigating committees the right to tax returns of ANY citizen or resident.
If you are a Trump supporter, ask yourself this: If he has nothing to hide, why not release his taxes?
Simple. He has something — or plenty of somethings — to hide.