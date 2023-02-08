One of the promises House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made to the extremist members of the Republican conference to win his position was that he would let them bring the so-called Fair Tax Act to the House floor for a vote.
That ‘fair Tax’ bill was introduced Jan. 8 by Rep. by Earl Carter of Georgia.
Bottom line: The bill would repeals all existing income taxes, payroll taxes, and estate and gift taxes, replacing them with a flat national sales tax of 30 percent on all purchased goods, rents and services.
Okay, full stop! Breathe. Analyze.
You go into a restaurant and buy a meal that costs exactly $10; with the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax (not counting city or county add-on taxes), you owe $10.63. With the proposed Republican “Fair Tax Bill,” that meal would now cost you $13.00 PLUS state, local and county taxes.
What consumers will that toxic bill adversely affect disproportionately? Of course, middle to low income taxpayers. There is a discernible difference in 30 percent of $30,000 in income and 30 percent of $300,000 in income.
Thanks to Bloomberg News, we also know that the bill’s proponents are nonsensically calling it a 23 percent tax because, “If something sells for $100 plus $30 in tax, then it’s a 23 percent tax — because $30 is 23 percent of $130”). Dumb “logic” is still “dumb.”
Oh, almost forgot: The measure also abolishes the Internal Revenue Service, leaving it up to the states to administer the tax.
The bill states the measure will “promote freedom, fairness and economic opportunity.” A 30 percent tax, of course, would hit Americans with less money to spend far harder than it would Americans with more money to spend.
Don’t forget, the end of income, gift and estate taxes would be a windfall for the wealthy.
And, here’s another “don’t forget”moment: Members of the Republican Party invented the U.S. income tax during the Civil War, and they created the precursor to the IRS to collect it. To find money to fight the war, they raised tariffs on common products but immediately turned to the novel idea of an income tax, and a graduated one at that, to make sure that “the burdens will be more equalized on all classes of the community, more especially on those who are able to bear them,” as Sen. William Pitt Fessenden (R-Maine) put it.
Justin Smith Morrill (R-Vermont) agreed. “The weight [of] taxation must be distributed equally,” he said, “Not upon each man an equal amount, but a tax proportionate to his ability to pay.”
See where we are? It is sad indeed when the people, as in “we, the people,” elect to represent us just sets the majority of Americans up as carnival targets to be scammed and slammed.
The bill won’t pass. Not now. But any voter with common sense can see this is the first shot across the bow in the upcoming struggle with the have’s and the have-nots.
Everybody wondered…
…what type of governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas would make?
No one thought in her first weeks in office she would thumb her nose at former God-in-Chief Donald Trump, the man she lied for and was fried for the lies as his press secretary. But that she did, in effect, by not enthusiastically endorsing him as the GOP nominee in 2024.
Why she is not openly supporting Trump in his re-election is baffling.
After all, it was Sanders who proclaimed “God wanted Trump to be president.” So, what happened, Governor? God change his mind? Or are you getting a different divine message this time around?
Sanders took over a state that “has the sixth-highest per-capita COVID death rate and the 15th-highest per-capita COVID case rate. Arkansas is ranked 49th in health care and 41st in education,” according to U.S. News & World Report.
But Sanders is more straight-forward about “important” issues like critical race theory (CRT), saying, “It’s incredibly important that we do things to protect the students in our state.” Sanders defended her ban on CRT on Fox News in an interview. The fact that CRT is not taught in Arkansas public schools didn’t seem to matter because, “We have to make sure that we are not indoctrinating our kids and that these policies and these ideas never see the light of day; we should never teach our kids to hate America or that America is a racist and evil country. In fact, it should be the exact opposite.”
During her inaugural address, Huckabee Sanders promised, “As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world, not brainwashing our children with a left-wing political agenda.”
Let’s see, what else is she going to do? Oh, yes, she also is on record as wanting to eliminate the state income tax while rolling out what she called a “huge education reform package.”
She did not leave any hints from which potential revenue stream would serve as replacement revenue for the 6.25 percent sales tax she was going eliminate.
Well, that’s a little disconcerting. Enquiring people want to know. You know.