If there’s one hell-level worse than a the one occupied by hate-filled demagogue, it’s a demagogue mistreating people for personal, political gain.
Enter Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Stage far-right.
DeSantis, who refuses to hide his obese degree of bigotry and misogyny as he wallows through his administration trying to out-Trump Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, is running full-bore for president in 2024.
And, like his idol, no one, including citizens and residents alike, or nothing, like morals, ethics or laws, will deter him from his mission.
Like many politicians, DeSantis is driven by three key elements — narcissism, the media spotlight and raw ambition. There are no limits of depravity, lies and hijinks this self-cloned mini-dictator, he of the televangelist pompadour, will do to realize his political goal. That includes trafficking human beings for personal gain, and using tax dollars to do it.
Of course, DeSantis did not conceive the notion of shipping undocumented immigrants to other, liberalized climes until Abbott and Ducey started busing brown “interlopers” to distant cities, including Chicago and New York.
DeSantis did up the public tax dollar ante, so to speak, by chartering planes to shoo-away a minute portion of his state’s “brown” problem by dropping them off on an island, a small enclave called Martha’s Vineyard, home to the nouveau-rich and the uber-richer. The governor even sent along a videographer to document the “up-yours” gesture.
By so doing, DeSantis pointed a specific finger at Abbott and Ducey and all but sang, “Anything you can do, I can do better.”
(Wanna bet Abbott is planning something even bigger to one-up the Florida chief executive in this schoolyard taunting match? Like, maybe, putting a herd of undocumented people on a barge and sailing them into New York City and unloading them for a photo op under the Statue of Liberty?).
What is amazing is none of these bully-boy politicians apparently asked if the act of moving these “prisoners” from one place to another was legal. For the record, there is a federal law covering such activity.
A federal law does exist that makes it a crime to transport or attempt to transport a noncitizen within the U.S. The law is found within the Immigration and Nationality Act (I.N.A.), at Section 274(a)(1)(A)(ii).
In order to convict someone under this section of the law, the prosecutors would need to show that:
— The defendant transported or attempted to transport a noncitizen within the U.S.
— The noncitizen was in the U.S. in violation of U.S. law (as would be the case with any undocumented person)
— The defendant was aware that the noncitizen was in the U.S. unlawfully and acted in reckless disregard of this fact, and
— The defendant acted willfully in furtherance of the noncitizen’s legal violation.
Republicans across the board are echoing the phrase “open borders” to take voters’ minds off the boiling issue of abortion. With more than 60 percent of voters, according to recent polls, upset over the Supreme Court kicking the legs from under Roe vs. Wade and Sen. Lindsey Graham introducing plans for a national anti-abortion law, folks’ undergarments are in a wad.
Anyway you cut it, using tax dollars to displace folks already displaced by circumstances beyond their control is not sitting well with a majority of voters. With less than seven weeks until the midterm elections, the GOP is gambling its political future that a mythical “brown invasion” trumps women’s health issues.
A majority of voters now are betting the GOP is wrong-headed in its decision to push the no-holds-barred abortion issue instead of using common sense and exhibiting compassion toward human being trying to create a better life for themselves and families.
Spell ‘Mississippi’
Honestly, it’s hard to feel sorry for Mississippi. That state has trailed the other 49 states or are in the lowest ranking in so many important categories (from education to health care to teenage pregnancies, to infant deaths). The state is the bottom 10 in economy, infrastructure, opportunity for its citizens and fiscal stability.
So, why would anyone be surprised if public corruption were in the mix?
The state has been shaken by a scandal of monumental proportion, where former Gov. Phil Bryant and a wealthy, famous athlete contrived to divert welfare funds for a dubious public building.
Stuck in the middle of this muddled mess is former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who was working to secure about $6 million from public welfare funds meant for the underprivileged section of the society to build a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi; Favre’s daughter played on the volleyball team.
To make matters worse, the state paid Favre $1.1 million to make motivational speeches that he, apparently, never made. That money was paid out in 2017-2018 from the same welfare funds.
We’re talking about a major political boondoggle, not a nickel-and-dime robbery of public funds. For the record, Favre is worth more than $110 million.
For the record, the median annual income in Jackson, the capital — where there is still no clean drinking water—is $40,064.
To quote motivational speaker Laurence Tureaud, aka Mr. T, “I pity the fools!”