Election. Ejection. Erection.
Go ahead, Pick one.
All three have made headlines in past weeks; all three pinpoint the problem with politics in general and the Republican Party in particular.
Election
The 2022 mid-term election specifically showed the problems that are growing in this country like mushrooms in a hardwood thicket after a spring shower.
Trump’s pontifications about a “red wave” resulted in a GOP-cult controlled House; the heavy-handed push to break the Democrat’s 50-50 split in the Senate (tie vote to the vice president) proved futile as Dems have the majority and after the Dec. 6 runoff for the Georgia seat, could go up by two seats.
So, Americans are left with a slobberjawed mess: The House will not do anything meaningful because the so-called leadership is already promising:
— The impeachment of President Joe Biden (for what, it doesn’t matter; it’s because they have the numbers to do so and they are going to retaliate for the two impeachments of Donald Trump).
— Multiple investigations (one big-name Republican, just before Sunday’s political talk shows, put the number of special investigation at ”40-50”).
— Special emphasis will follow Trump’s talking points on energy, border security, military aid to Ukraine, stolen elections, the crime rate in Democrat-controlled cities and creating laws that will further isolate blocs in key swing states in preparation of 2024.
— The GOP House will pass bills to emulate Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, do whatever it can to suppress voting in areas the party deems might lean to Democrats and rant constantly on the wrongness of abortion and enacting common sense gun laws.
In other words, government “for the people” ceases while revenge and vindictiveness and cultish behavior takes center stage.
Make no mistake, the philosophy, ideology and culture wars that started with the election of (shudder!) Barack Obama and kicked into high gear during the Trump years is red-hot and spreading rapidly.
Compromise for the good of the citizens? Forget about it! It is Schoolyard Bully Time in Washington-on-the-Deficit, and the bullies with the most votes in the respective houses of Congress and are determined to kick, bite, spit, cuss and in a last-ditch attempt to maintain relevance.
“Truth, justice and the American way” is a nice catch-phrase for a super-hero, but means nothing to tongue-wagging, finger-pointing politicians who only care about maintaining status quo, power and a sluice full of money from special interests.
Sure bet: For the next two years, no meaningful legislation will be passed; no laws to benefit citizens who are not extremely wealthy will be passed; the GOP-controlled House will put on one-act “morality” plays to prove how corrupt and “woke” Democrats; and, posturing politicians like Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Chip Roy and Lauren Boebert will do whatever is necessary to stay in the news, including making outlandish statements and throwing accusations of malfeasance by Democrats in daily Molotov cocktail posts on Twitter and Truth Social.
So, effectively from Jan. 1, 2023 until January 2025, Congress will be shut down. Oh, they will pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling (even the Republicans cringe at what would happen if the country didn’t pay its debts), but will not pass legislation that might actually help people, like making birth control pills available over-the-counter.
The GOP will make headlines by pushing for codifying an anti-abortion bill, more tax cuts (skewed to the wealthy), raising drug prices to pay back special interests for their campaign support, create a path for insurance premiums to go up (see above), eliminate the forgiveness for student loans, and start nibbling at the edges of Social Security and Medicare.
Put on your seatbelts! It’s going to be a bumpy ride for the next two years.
Ejection
Several name politicians, powered by the Trump brand, were handed their walking papers by the voting public.
A Trump darling from Arizona, Kari Lake, touted as his possible running mate in 2024, lost to Katie Hobbs in a stunning upset. Former Alaskan governor and vice presidential candidate (and “Dancing with the Stars” reject) Sarah Palin lost her U.S. House bid by more than 20,000 vote.
Trump’s support counted for little in the races.
Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman beat Trump-supported Dr. Mehmet Oz by about 250,000 votes. (Interesting after-election note: Trump blamed his Oz endorsement on former First Lady Melanie, claiming she pushed him into supporting Oz.)
And, if the current poll numbers hold, Sen. Raphael Warnock will outlast Trump-backed candidate Herschel Walker. Some may not remember that Trump, then the owner of the AFL’s New Jersey Generals football team, signed Walker out of Georgia. Trump urged Walker to move from Dallas to Georgia and run for senator.
On Dec. 8, another Trump favorite is expected to bite the dust.
Erection
The aforementioned Walker made every newscast and all late night comedy monologues with a hilarious tongue-twister.
In a speech, Walker, who had a child out of wedlock and is accused of paying two of his partners to have abortions, said, “This erection is about the people.”
To make the story even more newsworthy is that Walker was on Fox News with Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, Walker’s designated baby-sitters, i.e., handlers.
Karma done slapped the bejabbers out of that bunch.