I’m a political junkie and have been for more than 60 years. I first saw “politics” first hand in the mid 50s; my grandfather was running for Justice of the Peace in rural Nevada County, Arkansas, and he selected me to ride shotgun as he fished for votes.
Being a scion of the Waddle family, one of the pioneer settlers in Southwest Arkansas, George Logan Andres Jr., known as Daddy George or Mister George, was a well-known figure. He had been a “motor patrol” operator (road grader) for years and kept his assigned dirt roads in tip-top shape.
Forward 65 years, and I was running for the same JP seat he held for eons; no matter where I was in the district, anyone 50 and over perked up when I mentioned my grandfather. As one elderly resident said, “Mister George was good people... the best!”
Back then, everybody was a Democrat... everybody. Now? This tiny slice of the South may vote Democrat on some local races, but in state and national elections, the GOP holds sway.
I won my race, but only lasted a single two-year term; too many progressive ideas for this small county; made too many special interests mad in my attempts to raise county revenue as to offer more services to residents; and more benefits for employees.
I believe that I, like so many other voters, are looking for a candidate for which they could cast a “for” vote, rather than just voting “against” the other candidate,. Trying to be honest, I think the last “positive” vote I cast was 30 years ago... for Bill Clinton. I, like very other person on the planet, knew his personal foibles; I knew, however, on a personal basis that, despite the demons that gnawed at his innards, he had a good heart and truly wanted to leave a positive legacy as a public servant.
Then, first with the Clintons, and then accelerated with the election of Barack Obama, the national political arena turned into a slash-and-burn food fight and became a Roman Coliseum type of mortal combat ritual with spectators expecting verbal blood and politicians priming themselves to deliver the goods.
The elections since has mostly been composed of Clown College rejects, a virtual buffet of junk food candidate — goober wheels, Eskimo Pies, ROC colas, a variety of Little Debbie cakes and enough Cheetos for the dust to completely cover a 1958 Buick Roadmaster.
Politics in general has become a smorgasbord of bare-faced deceit, a plethora of lies and anything-goes antics to gain, then retain, headlines, power, money and prestige.
In 2020, every Democratic candidate running had a plan to rise above the flash and fluff of everyday political palaver and make America great... or better... or something.
After that election, I stupidly thought the one-term, disgraced president might go away and just cheat at golf.
Trump always has been, is and always will be a flim-flam artist: He shows you a card in one hand, makes it disappear and then pulls the exact same card out of his... well, any place where you do not expect to find it. His biggest lies are “The 2020 election was stolen!” and “I gave Americans the biggest tax cut in history!”
The election lie is still everyday media fodder. But, remember the tax cut hyperbole? It was going to cost rich people like him billions of dollars; companies were going to benefit so much they were going to give raises and bonuses; the nation would benefit because jobs that had been moved overseas would come back to the U.S. due to the tax breaks; and it was a win-win-win proposition for everyone.
Whoa back! Despite a majority of Americans receiving a tax cut (my family’s taxes were cut by approximately $800 on 2018), a vast majority did not update withholdings due to the changes that eliminated common deductions (state and local taxes, etc.), so they either got lower tax refunds or had to pay additional taxes.
(My personal experience: We use withholdings as a saving account and used to use the tax refunds for a vacation. The first year after the tax cuts we received our refund and it was $4,000 less than expected and $3,400 less in 2017. Anyway you look at it, we took a “hit” of $3,200 on the president’s grandiose tax cut plan.)
It is a fact (according to the federal General Office of Accounting) that American taxpayers paid $93 billion more in 2018 than the previous year under the Trump tax law. And it’s also a fact that big corporations — like the Trump organization of companies — paid $91 billion less in taxes than in 2017. The percentages have not significantly changed in the past several years. Those taxpayers in the Top 1 percent (earning more than $733,000) received an average tax cut of $33,000.
Sixty of the nation’s largest companies, including Amazon, paid $0 in taxes that year; John Deere, the world’s largest heavy equipment manufacturer, received a refund in 2018 of $268,000,000.
Smoke! Mirrors! Now you see it and now you don’t! Where is the pea, under which shell? Pick a card, any card!
Get the wool put of your eyes, America! Wake up! We are still being robbed by the King of the Robber Barons, Donald J. Trump and his congressional Trumpuppets, the anti-Robin Hoods — robbing from the middle class and poor to give to the rich. While go-to-work-every-day Americans and retirees are paying more in federal taxes, the Top 1 percent of earners are getting tax breaks through the lower tax brackets and specialized deductions.
“MAGA” is a joke. How about “Equality for America, now and forever”?