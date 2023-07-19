The United States of America, the entire world, in fact, needs a cleansing, a total emotional, mental and psychological overhaul.
In today’s toxic me-first culture, spotlighted by individuals and countries in unison, the inclination to embrace a blanket doctrine of kindness in personal lives and relationships, in business dealings and politics in general is sorely needed.
This is the GOTCHA! era in the world’s history, a time when “winning” is defined as “I won! Therefore, you are a loser!” rather than “winning” being described as a team accomplishment, a creative mixing of ideas and political philosophies to serve humankind.
The GOTCHA! game is played for high stakes and does nothing but increase the rancor level, putting up barriers to listening and understanding various, diverse points of view; the fundamental rule of dialogue — I talk, you listen, then you talk and I listen — is no longer a viable form of communication. It has become a convoluted conversational art-form to see who-can-scream-the-loudest.
Politicians with an exaggerated sense of self-importance and a my-way-or-the-highway mentality are increasingly becoming the norm rather than the exception.
There was a time when senators like Joe McCarthy, he of the “commie-behind-every-tree” investigations 70 years ago, were the burr-in-the-saddle exception. Now, immaturity in thought and ensuing action, fueled by party partisanship and personal piety, are guiding decisions made by our elected leaders; the end result is government by constant conflict, not systematic and thoughtful compromise.
Three courses of action need to be carefully examined to fix this partisan quagmire:
- Term and/or age limits for all elected or appointed public servants;
- Change in rules of Congress to prevent a single member or minority of members from stopping necessary operations of the government;
- Add a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution (with exceptions for natural disasters or declaration of war).
The question about age is not whether some folks are lucid at 80, or whether it is the right of voters to select brain-dead extremist ghouls to Congress, but what is reasonable and in the best overall benefits of setting realistic limitations on public service.
The present Senate rule allowing a single member — Tommy Tuberville — to hold up hundreds of military promotions is simply bad business.
And, of course, it’s a long and difficult road to pass any constitutional amendment, but does that mean our elected representatives should not bend to the will of a majority of residents and set up government to run like a business?
Government (pause for emphasis) IS a business… the nation’s largest business. But it sometimes runs like a flash mob hitting a candy store; the abuses that government namby-pamby me-firsters have heaped upon taxpayers is mind-boggling.
An southern congressman once told a meeting of Rotarians that “Government is not set up to run like a mom-and-pop business.”
OK, let’s all agree that is true. But (pause again for dramatic effect) why cannot it be changed to operate as a business? In a business, money comes in and expenses are paid; at the end of the accounting period, the business is either has a profit or a loss.
In the U.S., there is is seldom a profit, a surplus; the last budget surplus was in 2001, when Bill Clinton was president. Since then, regardless of which party is in legislative power, it has been inevitable that our federal government will lose money every budget cycle.
This will not change until voters rise up and demand change, demand that fiscal responsibility be a part of every elected official’s job. And, a balanced budget will never be a passed as long as the tax structure in this country is not changed to create a fair and equitable plan for equal taxation for all taxpayers.
Pay raise? A joke, right?
This past week, House Republicans proposed a pay raise for members of Congress for the coming fiscal year.
Under legislation approved by the Republican-controlled House Appropriations Committee in June, members of Congress “would stand to receive a 4.6%, or $8,000, pay increase” in 2024. Most members of Congress currently make an annual salary of $174,000, putting them in the top 10 percent of U.S. earners.
Lawmakers last received a cost-of-living increase in 2009; but, notably, House Republicans left out the traditional language blocking a cost-of-living increase for members from this year’s budget bill.
“House Republicans are moving to give themselves a raise while taking an ax to education, health and other essential programs that help grow the economy by growing the middle class,” said Colin Seeberger, senior communications adviser at the Center for American Progress Action.
One Democrat, Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), slammed House Republicans for “trying to give themselves a raise while working families struggle to make ends meet.”
That’s not what mainstream residents want — and certainly not what members of Congress need.
If you are a “public servant’ making more in salary and benefits than 90 percent of American workers, quit whining about your salary and go to work.
Of course, Congress CAN vote to increase their own salary and benefits… but that does not mean they SHOULD?