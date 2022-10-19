A recent story about China buying farmland near a strategic Air Force base in the Midwest piqued my interest.
China bought farmland in the U.S.? Is this some sort of covert incursion by a country hostile to our nation?
On the surface, the Agriculture Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978 paints a picture that seems to undermine fears about some kind of foreign takeover our farmland.
According to one article, “…foreign owners control less than three percent of the country’s farmland. Canadians represent the biggest share controlling a bit less than a third of the total. Owners from the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom hold another third. Chinese owners, meanwhile, hold just one-half of a percentage point of privately held U.S. farmland. Even expanding the scope to include non-agricultural land, Chinese owners still represent less than one percent of foreign held acres.”
Caitlin Welsh is director of the Global Food Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She said, “We don’t know the scale of foreign land ownership in the U.S. We rely on data that’s voluntarily provided by states to USDA.” “There’s, in theory, some sanctions for not reporting that data in a timely manner,”
It may be my skeptic gene kicking in, but I can’t help but wonder why China, which has our country in its economic sights and is not friendly to our democracy, is even allowed to buy land here. A foreigner must have studied or worked in China for a least a year before purchasing property, And, any purchase must be only a single property…and that can only be residential.
What’s up with that? Where’s the quid pro quo when you need it?
When Orwell speaks…
Politicians have always lied. Always! Whether they want to get into office or stay in office, sometimes it’s easier to massage a message than tell the entire truth. My grandmother told me one time after catching me in a lie: “Not telling the truth is lying, anyway you cut it.” I still take her at her word.
But, while not agreeing with her in every situation (“Honey, does this new comb-over look dumb?” “No, Sweetheart, it looks fine.”), most people should hold elected officials to a high standard. After all, they are representing our values, our morals.
But, we are living in time dutifully predicted by several writers, with George Orwell leading the seers. Most of us have read Orwell’s “1984”, which was written in 1948. In it he invented a future that, in some respects, resembles the last decade or so years. Up is down, left is wrong, right is wrong, lies flow like water and the masses lap it up.
In his book, there are quotes that give a perfect snapshot of 2022. To wit:
— “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”
— “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever.”
—“Doublespeak means the power of holding two contradictory thoughts in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them.’
— “Power is in tearing human minds apart and putting them back in new shapes of your own choosing.”
—“Until they become conscious, they will never rebel, and until they have rebelled, they cannot become conscious.”
— “It’s a beautiful thing, the destruction of words.”
— “We do not merely destroy our enemies, we change them.”
— “We know no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it.”
— “Nothing exists except an endless present in which the party is right.”
And, finally,
—There was truth and there was untruth, and if you cling to truth even against the whole world, you are not mad.’
“1984’ was not Orwell’s only warning about “Big Brother.”
Orwell wrote in an essay titled “Politics and the English Language,” “…political language has to consist largely of euphemism, question-begging and sheer cloudy vagueness... The great enemy of clear language is insincerity. When there is a gap between one’s real and one’s declared aims, one turns, as it were, instinctively to long words and exhausted idioms, like a cuttlefish spurting out ink.”
Sound familiar, hmmmmm?
Federal aid needed
The federal government (read “you, me, you know... taxpayers”) are shoveling millions and millions of dollars into the Hurricane Ian clean-up in Florida.
This is in spite of the fact that majority of Florida’s elected GOPers voted against the aid package, then went on record back home as “bringing home the bacon.”
Fact: Florida has a record surplus including $2.7 billion in the state’s Rainy-Day Fund (Budget Stabilization Fund) — the highest in state history, $15.7 billion in unallocated general revenue, $2.8 billion in unallocated trust funds, and $499 million in the newly created Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund.
Florida needs your tax dollars... why exactly?
New law needed: State ponies up for natural disasters BEFORE federal tax dollars are allocated.
Test taking
Texas students are taking tests. No biggie, right? Students. Take. Tests.
The problem here is that these tests are DNA tests. You know, so if/when children are blown apart by someone wielding bullet-spewing weapons, it will be easier to identify the shattered bodies.
On the other side of this issue’s coin, not one thing has been done to reduce the risk of another Uvalde massacre from occurring this school year. Some parents of students murdered in school classrooms were asked for DNA samples in order to identify their children’s bodies.
Texas’ priorities are clear. And those priorities are increasing the odds more children will die in mass shootings.