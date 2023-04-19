You live in Texas and are proud of your state for various reasons, including Top 10 rankings in fiscal stability and overall economy, and rated in the Top 20 rankings of states in infrastructure.
Texans are known, realistically and sarcastically, for wanting to be bigger and better at everything; longtime Texans (translate that to “old”) are still rankled over granting Alaska statehood, dropping Texas from its “largest state” status. Shouting “We’re No. 2!” just has no panache.
After that, the state tails off, ranking 31st in health care, 34th in education, 37th in crime/corrections, 39th in “opportunity” and 40th in the natural environment category.
In the best states list published by a national magazine, based on various criterion, Texas rakes 38th, the same ranking in about five years ago and one to your lower than 60 years ago, the same ranking it out five years ago and one tear lower than six years ago. The Top 10 states in this category are Washington, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Utah, Vermont, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Nebraska and Colorado.
Leading the nation in gun sales, Texans purchased more than 1.6 million guns in 2021, about one gun for every 14 adults in the state, but it ranks only 27th nationwide in household gun ownership per capita.
In important areas — education, health care (particularly women’s and infant’s health care), employee pay and benefits — the state needs to set realistic goals in which to improve… and elect leaders to work to hit those goals.
As it now stands, state government is in the “restricting” business and not interested in pursuing legislation to actually help its citizens.
Neighbor: Life and Death
While it’s not considered “Texan” to think or talk too much about other states, let’s talk reality and talk about our neighbor — Arkansas. Let’s talk about life and death.
Per capita, Arkansas is leader in the nation in some impressive categories: Natural resources are A-1; it has the only diamond mine in the United States and the only one accessible by the public in the world; the state leads the nation in the production of bauxite, and is in the Top Three in production of poultry, soybeans and rice; it proudly fought to create the first National River designation; it is no accident it bills itself as “The Natural State.”
And, it leads the nation in accumulative attendance at college baseball games, its 3 million-plus residents enjoy relatively mild four seasons, and it is a fairly inexpensive state in which to live. It is also a state with a high crime rate per capita, education is historically underfunded, and gun ownership per capita in Arkansas is quite high, which has fueled the increase in crime.
Oh, big reality check: It is also near the top of the nation in infant mortality rate. In 2014, 290 babies died in Arkansas before their first birthday. The infant mortality rate for that year was 7.5 deaths per 1,000 live births. The U.S. average infant mortality rate for 2014 was 5.8.
The state is in the Bottom 10 in health care, education, economy and infrastructure.
In other words, living in Arkansas is a mixed bag… blessing or curse depends on what interests you and affects your life.
If you are interested, Arkansas is in the Top Five of states in which to live if you want to die in childbirth. It is No. 5 in that dubious category (depending on which ranking list you choose) at 37.5 deaths per 100,000 population. Texas comes in at No. 8 on the list. (“We’re No. 8!”)
In case you are interested, here’s the ranking in that dubious category for 2022:
- Louisiana — 58.1 per 100k
- Georgia — 48.4 per 100k
- Indiana — 43.6 per 100k
- New Jersey — 38.1 per 100k
- Arkansas — 37.5 per 100k
- Alabama — 36.4 per 100k
- Missouri — 34.6 per 100k
- Texas — 34.5 per 100k
- South Carolina — 27.9 per 100k
- Arizona — 27.3 per 100k
Note: Eight of the Top 10 are under rule by Republican administrations and legislatures; New Jersey and Arizona have governors who are Democrats.
Regardless of which political party controls the state, it is obvious that Texas’s neighbor has a lot of work to do to get us past the days when the novel “On a Slow Train Through Arkansas” painted the state as full of illiterate hillbillies.
Draconian measures in the area of health care, ignoring the needs of basic education, and with selected state leaders actively following the leads of our worse my-way-or-the-highway national politicians is not governing in the best interests of the state’s residents.
Time for “The Natural State” to be “The State of Positive Change.”
In fact, that’s a good motto for a national campaign slogan. Hmmmm... Maybe Texas could be No. 1 to adopt it.