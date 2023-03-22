Plain talk: If you blame the Biden Administration for the recent failure of several major banks… you are double-dog-dead-in-the-middle-of-the-road wrong!
It’s an example of why it’s advisable to adhere to the RRAT Theory: Research. Read. Analyze. Think.
Truism: The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is putting deregulatory reforms implemented under former President Donald Trump back in the spotlight.
The abrupt implosion of the country’s 16th-largest bank last week resulted in swift finger-pointing in Washington.
President Joe Biden and many progressive Democrats have blamed, in part, a 2018 law that rolled back some of the Dodd-Frank Act — a series of federal regulations passed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Republicans, on the other hand, are decrying so-called “woke” practices at the bank as well as government spending and inflation as the culprits.”
Deregulation is a GOPer buzz word for “let businesses do whatever it takes to make more money.”
Trump, backed by his Trumpuppet members of Congress, deregulated the banking and rail industries.
Trump stated in 2018, the administration withdrew or delayed 1,579 planned regulatory actions in 20 matching Trump’s claim. He also said his administration has eliminated 22 regulations for every one that has been added.
Every regulation needs review. However, regulations on industries are designed to protect the public from greedy and irresponsible businesses.
Simple: RRAT.
Read. Research. Analyze. Think.
Karma Wants What She Wants
Karma has different ways of making her point.
Sometimes it’s a fall on a sidewalk with a face full of stitches; other times it’s more subtle… you know, a snide chuckle rather than a full-blown belly laugh, a nudge in the ribs rather than a fist to the nose.
Take for example the Republican who designed the banking deregulation bill that was signed by President Trump.
The senator still is saying no new fixes are needed, that deregulation is good, despite the banking failures and the railway derailments and disasters.
Queen Karma is present and screaming “LOOK AT ME!”’ at the elected official’s actions… and, possibly, at his name.
Introducing stage right, Republican Sen. Mike CRAPO, the lead author of a 2018 bank deregulation law that weakened key guardrails designed to prevent another financial crisis, insisted this week that there is “no need” to impose more strict rules following a trio of the largest bank collapses in U.S. history.
The man didn’t pass the bill by himself, nor did he sign it.
But, with the banking industry reeling from the failures of several larger financial institutions, and train derailments, there is no doubt that the entire fiscal brouhaha is …crap-o!
Pence Breaks with Trump
Just when you thought you had this MAGAlomania thing figured out… enter former Vice President Mike Pence, stage right-of-center-right.
Speaking at a major conservative meeting, Pence said, “History will hold Donald Trump accountable for Jan. 6. Make no mistake about it: What happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way. President Trump was wrong. His reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day.”
First, Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis, then former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and now Pence, not only defying the Orange Bomber, but skewering him with pungent quotes. But unlike the tippy-toeing around the “elephant in the room” being done by Haley and DeSantis, Pence did not stop there.
“Tourists don’t injure 140 police officers by simply sightseeing,” he added. “Tourists don’t break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House. Tourists don’t threaten public officials.”
Between Trump and Pence, only one, Pence, is concerned about his legacy. Trump is a “worship me now” kinda person. After he goes toe’s-up, his belief it’s too late for hero-worship.
Woke: Overused Word
“Woke” is used as a derogatory term by “unwoke” conservatives, hurling it as an invective toward their liberal-leaning brethren.
“Woke” means “having or marked by an active awareness of systemic injustices and prejudices, especially those involving the treatment of ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities.”
It is also described as “disparaging, of or relating to, a liberal progressive orthodoxy, especially promoting inclusive policies or ideologies that welcome or embrace ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities.”
Or, if you prefer, this definition says it succinctly: “Aware of the facts, true situation, actual events….”
Stay “woke.” Color ME “woke.” Bottom line you can take to the bank: Jesus was “woke.” He made “woke” popular. Jesus was and is wokety-wokety woke!
Florida is Getting Cringe-Worthy
I’m starting to believe the phrases “Florida Legislature” and “brain dead” are synonymous.
Headline to back up that bell.
As reported on USA TODAY, “As local bills on gender, sexuality and diversity make their way through Florida’s state legislature, new legislation would ban any discussion of menstrual cycles in school before sixth grade.”
You read that right.
That “law” is a sad departure from the advice of medical providers who recommend talking to children about puberty and changes in their bodies before they occur.
According to medical journal articles, first periods typically start between ages 10 and 15, but can begin as young as 9 years old. That means a student could likely be in third grade up to 10th grade, or later, when a period begins.
When will Florida residents — as well as the residents of Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and all others who vote “Red State Proud!” — decide to let important educational information about subjects like menstrual flow and personal health care be left to individuals, parents, doctors and professionals?
This Republican fixation on the bodies of women and children is feeling very, very cringe-worthy and creepy.