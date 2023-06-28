My father, S/Sgt. Edward D. Smith, was discharged from the Army in December, 1945, and started pharmacy school on the G.I. bill in September 1946.
His grandson, Christopher Jason Smith, was discharged from the Army in 1990, immediately took advantage of the G. I. Bill and obtained his degree in English three years later. Jason, with assistance from government-backed student loans, ended up with a Ph.D in comparative English and served as a tenured professor in the New York University system after teaching at the University of Arkansas, LSU and Wesleyan in West Virginia.
The point is, there are those in our society who call the G.I. Bill and other social programs, including Social Security and Medicare, as left-wing socialistic “gimme” programs. They want to change fundamentally them in order to reduce the federal debt.
Fact: A growing number of Republican politicians want to curtail or cut major social programs — from Medicaid to free-lunch programs to the support for the arts — rather than create a fair tax system which would have richie-rich individuals and big companies pay more for taxes.
Fact: The United States is a democratic socialist republic. Democratic socialism is “a political philosophy that supports political democracy and some form of a socially owned economy, with a particular emphasis on economic democracy, workplace democracy, and workers’ self-management within a market socialist economy or an alternative form of a decentralized planned socialist economy.”
Add “republic” to the mix, and you get “a state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated president rather than a monarch.”
You want to argue the point because of semantically nuances, consider this:
— Your house is on fire. What do you do? Call the fire department, right?
— You’ve been robbed? Call a cop.
— The road in front of your house is in horrible shape? You contact the government entity in charge of the road to get the problem fixed.
— You are elderly, retired and have a problem getting your Social Security check. You call a nearby SS office to correct the problem.
Tax dollars from residents, collected and administered by various levels of government, pay for those services.
The technical definition of socialism is “a political and economic system in which property and the means of production are owned in common, typically controlled by the state or government.”
That’s not what we have here in the United States and no one, from radical left-wing bomb-throwers like Sen. Bernie Sanders or Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, or right-wing-nuts like Jim Jordan or Lauren Boiebert really want that. Those yahoos talk big just to get re-elected in their specific districts or state.
Every American should want “fairness” across the board from paying taxes to health issues, from personal freedoms for all to judicial fairness. They advocate, too strongly to be taken seriously at times, that government’s role is to help those residents who cannot help themselves.
It’s time for every voting resident to disregard the parboiled blather and…think.
RAT time in America
This is R.A.T. time for all residents in America: Research. Analysis. Think.
The problem with the nation’s current political climate is few people in power are thinking about long-term consequences of their actions. Everything is short-term, which, due to the nownownow push-technology of social media, ensures ignorance about key issues is becoming “false truth” (believing something is true just because you heard it or read it at an exponentially faster rate.
How sad is that?
U.S. needs third party
The history of “third party’ successes in the United States is “iffy.” Only six third party efforts gained a foothold in the U.S. over an election or two: Federalist Party, National Republican Party, Democratic party, Whig Party, Republican Party and, woah!, the Democratic-Republican Party.
Only once, 111 years ago did a third party, the Progressive Party with Theodore Roosevelt at its helm, come second with 88 electoral votes, surpassing the Republican Party.
Mainly, third parties, like Ross Perot’s Reform Party in 1992, just divided the vote based on conservative or liberal philosophies, effectively handing the election to the party with which the third party founders were aggravated, a contest which could otherwise have been a close race.
America needs two parties, which work to keep each other in check and, to be a bit ironic, ‘honest.’ In most cases, a third party — always an offshoot from the two established parties — just hands the presidency to the opposing party.
But, and this “but” is of the Brazilian cosmetic surgery variety, right now, the U.S. needs a third party… let’s call it the IT Party.
It’s not what you think: With both Republicans and Democrats having radical elements that curtail progress on many vital domestic and foreign issues, and make a mockery out of the legislative process, the nation needs middle-of-the-roaders to start an IT Party… The Independent Thinkers Party.
Its mission would be to stop the one-upmanship partisan squabbling and reinstitute the power of the bipartisan compromise with the sole aim of serving the best interests of U.S. residents. This party, created by pure-of-heart politicians, grassroots activists and certain elite, deep-pocket interests with the meshed pure motive of making sure that democracy, and not toxic self-interests, survives and needs to be activated sooner rather than later.
Come on! Admit it! It’s not the worst political notion put forth today.