Have you lost hope in America?
Is the omnipresent, oppressing and seemingly expanding differences of how residents — citizens and immigrants alike — see the future of this nation (as they would design it) going to destroy this erstwhile global shining light of democracy?
Do you believe the United States is so divided, so broken that the end game is already in play, that civil war is inevitable?
If you believe that, if you truly believe the United States of America is doomed, what are doing to change the course of isolation, hatred, mental malaise and movement toward anarchy?
Anyone who truly WANTS civil war, is excited about the mere idea of witnessing a war of philosophical and visceral differences tear a country apart, is mentally ill. There are some that fit this bill; they are your relatives, your friends, your co-workers, your neighbors.
You hear it in their words, in their bloviated speeches at the dinner table, screaming at an image on the TV, and in their same-old-same-old rants on social media. The expressions of exasperation are not new; the words they scream are parrot-talk from philosophical Neanderthals who crave attention and ratings.
There is nothing new in this primordial stew of frustration, misinformation, and fakenewsisms posing as gospel-truth. Virtually every spewing rant against THE GUMMIT is the result of recycled poppycock and dissembled information from sources with nefarious agendas.
The result is what we see around us every day, protesters protesting, and protesters protesting the protesting protesters: armed civilians picketing FBI offices and showing up at political rallies; blatant death threats toward public officials.
Government is not inherently bad; the nation was founded on moral principles of “equality” (even though the very definition has changed over time) and freedom. It is the people we choose to run it at all levels that make it less than perfect (“perfect” is not an attainable goal when humans are involved, but it is a noble goal).
In the early 1980s, I wrote the following and printed a copy, laminated it and have carried it in various wallets for more than 40 years. It is my mantra, the foundation of my belief system...
If I could go from birth to death on the feathery wings of contentment, if I could go through life with everything going my way and with everyone in which I come in contact go out of their way not to get in my way... God, what a dull, dull word it would be!
Those 54 words sum up my philosophy of life: Life is not a pleasant stroll in the park; it is not a relaxing cruise on calm seas; it is not series of perpetually pleasant events in which you are always a winner and the sun shines when you wish it and rain falls at your command... and you are loved, admired and respected.
In a word, “life” is ... life. Sometimes, it’s just a toxic mess.
This nation has gone through tumultuous times in its short history, with many conflicts ending in war: Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Utah War, Civil War, American Indian War, Mexican-American War, World War I and II, Korea, Vietnam... and on and on. In every instance, the nation divided along philosophical beliefs, moral judgments and personal feelings.
But, in the end of every major conflict, a majority of residents and citizens, came to understand that a strong United States is essential to forming a strong moral foundation for the world.
It’s not the same today. The fires of controversy, of rancor, of convoluted basic beliefs in truth and justice are burning with the intensity of an acetylene torch. The nation is permeated with a them-vs-us posture and rhetoric that is both exhilarating and frightening — exhilarating to like believers, frightening to the extreme at the sun-burst-like emotion of the presenters on news broadcasts and via social media,
Middle ground? There does not seem to be any on either side of the issue. “My way or the highway” is the apparent mantra of all sides of any proposed legislation, regardless of the specific clique in which you claim to belong. The rule of the cay is: “If you’re fir it, I’m agin it.”
Looking at a U.S. map, the division is uber-obvious: It is the South, Midwest and the Up-North against the Coasts. It’s no longer Liberal vs. Conservative; it’s Mean-Street Liberal vs. Evil Conservative factions.
Elected officials, political parties and governments at any level are bad only because voters — me, you, them, us — allow them the freedom to be inept, mean and incompetent... petty, even. Millions and millions of voters are now relying on misconceptions, social media memes, the bloviated, high-pitched whiners who spew gossip into the ether hoping to get enough ‘likes” to keep the money rolling in.
(Honestly, you don’t believe folks like Alex Jones, Al Sharpton, Tucker Carson, et al, believe that claptrap they try to sell as “truth, justice and the American way,” now do you? Regardless of professed ideology, they are playing the game for the same reason: It makes them rich.)
It’s gotten so bad out there in Social Media World that “Civil War” fighting words are being tossed around like so many doggy treats at an SPCA kennel. Words have consequences; some words, when spoken, cannot be taken back. Ever. Words can hurt, words can kill.
“It’s time to take America back!”, we hear daily. Civil war — not conciliatory words, not compromise — is the answer. That’s not even a last resort, it’s a “never-ever” option.
Americans, regardless of political party leanings, must quit thinking about party, cult or personality affiliation. We must start thinking about healing our internal ills by researching, reading, analyzing, thinking... and taking personal responsibility for healing our wounded nation.
We can do that at the polling place, not by loading up our firearms with bullets and mandating change by violence. That’s not revolutionary tactics, that’s anarchy.
Carpe diem, ya’ll! Seize the day.