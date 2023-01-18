…but not all good news
Texas has been getting its share of good news and more than it can handle on the bad-news side. At best, it’s a mixed bag.
On the plus side, folks are moving to the state, but not because Republicans run the government. The in-state movement is mainly because of no income tax. In states like California, which seems to tax everything, even, it seems, individual rain drops that fall on your property, “no income tax” looks pretty cool. Most of those moving decisions are made, not just because of power-politics, but for sheer monetary reasons.
Texas’ revenue stream is heavily dependent on oil and gas; the fact that finite fuel sources does not resonate in a state whose unofficial motto is “God, Guns and Gas”... and not necessarily in that order.
Texas is putting incentives on attracting high-tech firms at a time when tech companies are laying off massive numbers of employees (everywhere but in India and Southeast Asia, apparently).
Today, and for the “abbottforeseable” future, Texas is going to ignore stark realities: The state ranks dead-last in mental health issues; it is 43rd in educational attainment (although it is ranked in Top 20 in the quality of education); it ranks 43rd on “most independent” list; 47th in health and safety issues; 44th in “affordability”; 30th in child care, hovers near the top in number of teenage pregnancies and percent of newborn deaths.
Texas has a lot of positives in its economic quiver. It’s ranked in the Top 5 states in “family fun activities,” “guns per capita” and “consumption of Little Debbie Cakes.” (Okay, I alternative-facted the last one)
More Texas News
A Texas brewery hit with threats and harassment for refusing to host a rally featuring acquitted shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is staunchly defending its decision.
Rittenhouse is the neo-con hero du jour for being acquitted of killing two people with an illegal firearm (he was a teenager armed with a military-style rifle). He has expanded his Andy Warholesque 15 seconds of fame into months of podcast visits and conservative talk shows appearances.
Rittenhouse was scheduled to be a guest speaker at a Conroe brewery rally. But the owner of the brewery nixed the plan by refusing to be a party to right-wing hate.
Rittenhouse, with a straight face, claimed he and his message of self-preservation was being censored. This is the reverse of the conservative argument when a business refuses to “cater to” gays or trans customers.
It’s hard to take you seriously when you cannot see that freedom does jot belong to you exclusively.
Closer to Home
The headline said it all — “Louie Gohmert leaves Congress having passed one law and spread countless falsehoods”
Gohmert, a nine-term congressman, considered himself a populist; he was, to quote one article in “the Brief’ on his passing the torch, “…a precursor to former President Donald’s brand of populist, establishment-bucking conservatism that delights in offending progressives and makes no apologies for spreading misinformation.”
His best-known “leave-behind” was a rant he gave on the House floor about sending pregnant women to the U.S. to birth little terrorist babies.
To Gohmert’s ever-lasting chagrin, that one boogie-man tale ranks right up there with his cerebral-mate Lauren Boebert’s claim about ‘Jewish space lasers.”
To put it in perspective: Gohmert is not dumb; he has a law degree from Baylor and is a former judge. But some of his decisions are baffling. He ran for attorney general rather than for re-election to Congress knowing (knowing if he had any common sense at all), he could not win.
Maybe, just maybe, Gohmert had gotten tired of carrying Trump’s water and sounding like the right-wing kook on Bubba-only podcasts on Crazytown channels
Maybe this was his way to “come home” having fought the good fight, in his mind and opting to forgo any more of the partisan nonsense rolling downhill from Washington-on-the-Deficit.
If so, former Rep. Gohmert… well played.
George Santos is now…
…a member of Congress
Rep. George Santos, an LBGTQIA+GOP candidate, was sworn in following 78 votes (or whatever, it sure seemed like that many) for speaker, when the House officially was convened.
While the Constitution does not give the speaker the right not to seat Santos for numerous egregious lies about his background and experience as a candidate, Kevin McCarthy could have stated that fact while condemning the newly elected House member and announced he would not be appointed to any meaningful committees.
He could have done that… but he didn’t. But he had a good reason: He had emasculated himself and handed his family jewels to the fringe-loon segment of the right-wing of the Republican Party.
Good start to your ego-post, Kevin!