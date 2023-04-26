Any way you slice the political pie, Republicans are painting themselves in a corner with no exit. Long-term, and assuredly short-term in various states and regions, the GOP, thanks to flubber-lipped dinosaurs like Donald Trump, Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, are dooming the Party of Lincoln to the Abyss of Irrelevance.
If the intent of the Denizens of Political Disaster is to create a scenario that, as its twilight closing scene, the GOP goes the way of the Know-Nothing and Whig political parties, they are headed down the right, convoluted path.
If you are a Republican — not a Trumpuppet or a DeSatan fanatic — and believe in fiscal responsibility and a smaller federal government presence affecting the lives of residents, then you need to do a RAT test... Research, Analyze, Think.
Research today’s Republican formal platform and informal agenda.
Analyze the data from an objective viewpoint, ignoring the opinions of talking heads from all news media.
Think about what you want for the United States for you and your family and what needs to happen to realize that outcome.
Trump and his Trump-wannabes are hot button radicals, pushing buttons that arouse basic emotions and feelings of inadequacy and paranoia. You know the issues, the inflaming phrases: Guns — slippery slope to gun confiscation; LGTBQ and transgender status — un-Old Testament ordained behavior and grooming children; women’s health issues — killing babies; immigration — invasion of foreigners; education — parents’ rights and unhealthy practices and unacceptable books.
You know the real issue, right? Control and power. But in pursuit of a personal agenda, and the pursuit of unencumbered power, today’s Republican leaders are killing the very party they claim to love and represent.
Fact: In the last eight presidential elections, the GOP has won the popular vote one time. ONE! Do you remember Hillary Clinton won the majority of votes in 2016? The outdated Electoral College and gerrymandering efforts to isolate opposing voters are what the Republican Party is counting on to win in future elections.
It’s an undemocratic approach to gain political control and an affront to the Constitution.
But, for whatever reason, the party is not trying to expand its base, it is working overtime to attack key voter blocs rather than reaching out and trying to bring them into the conservative fold.
What groups is being attacked by the GOP to gain positive traction with the party’s base?
The LGBTQ+ community is a handy target. There are more than 11 million folks that identify with that distinction, and a vast majority are voters.
The recent attacks on libraries, school and public, have riled up supporters or free expression and library staff. In the nation, there are more than 216,000 librarians, 43,000 library technicians and 114,000 other working in educational training, plus mainstream library workers. And, they all have families… and that’s more voters.
For some reason, some key GOP leaders are attacking the college and university tenure system. The National Center for Education Statistics counted 189,692 professors, 162,095 associate professors, 166,543 assistant professors, 96,627 instructors, 44,670 lecturers and 164,720 other full-time faculty. And, a vast majority have families and friends that vote.
Oh, what about the bloc of women voters? In 2020, 68 percent of women eligible to vote reported voting — higher than the 65 percent turnout for men. How do you think the GOP’s stance on health issues, from abortion rights to discussion of critical issues in public schools, going to affect the future votes of women?
And, then, there’s the youth vote, the true bugaboo of the GOP… and the Republicans are blowing it short-term and long-term by working overtime to keep the nation’s youth from voting by any nefarious means, from legislation to reduced voting timeframes to draconian requirements to vote. And, the young voters are riled up... and they won’t forget the political power plays, the injustices.
Trump or DeSantis? Those are the choices today for a majority of registered Republicans. Most, today, back Trump.
The 2024 election is 10 months away; a lot can happen in that time.
But the GOP is already on record for being for bullets over kids, being gay-bangers and personal lifestyle-haters, not giving a whit about women’s health issues, not wanting young people to access the ballot box, restricting easy voting regulations, banning books they deemed inappropriate, attacking education’s role in society in general, using bully-boy tactics to secure power, and being poster boys and girls for the anti-transgender citizens.
Where are we right now? In a recent survey, 68 percent of Republican voters of support Trump but only 26 percent want a candidate not distracted by legal issues.
Throw in other candidates and 46 percent back Trump, 31 percent would vote for DeSantis; former Vice
President Mike Pence came in at six percent and Nikki Haley recorded above zero percent.
The future for the GOP?
Dark and dreary with no scattered light until someone — new blood — takes the reins and turns this runway party stallion into a calm, easy-riding political animal that understands — and speaks ‘to,” not “about” the entire demographic of voters and soon-will-be-voters that makes up the United States of America.
Both parties, nay, the entire nation, desperately needs leaders who recognize and respect the lost art of compromise and negotiation.
It’s for the voters, every single one of them, to take the country back. How is that possible?
You know how... by voting.